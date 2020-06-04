Remaining McDonald’s drive-through restaurants now open

All of McDonald’s drive-through restaurants in the Republic have now re-opened following a successful phased pilot return last month.

The fast-food chain said that just over 1,000 restaurants are reopening across Ireland and Britain this week for drive-through or delivery, with new safety measures in place to protect both customers and employees.

All restaurants are operating with reduced hours of between 11am and 10pm and with limited menus. In addition, spending is capped at €30 per order and customers are encouraged to pay using contactless methods.

Due to expected high levels of demand, McDonald’s has been releasing details about restaurants reopening on a daily basis so as to avoid the heavy traffic seen at earlier reopenings in Dublin.

The company has also recently expanded its home delivery services, known as McDelivery.

Some 23 restaurants are reopening today, including ten in Dublin.

Eight drive-through restaurants re-opened in counties Dublin, Louth, Kilkenny and Carlow on Tuesday with 20 reopening yesterday in counties, Cork, Waterford, Galway, Tipperary, Offaly, Kildare and Meath.

McDonald’s said social distancing has been introduced in its kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

Perspex screens are in place at drive-through restaurants and employees are wearing protective equipment. In addition, staff have been asked to confirm they are fit to work and contactless thermometers are being used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

The 23 McDonald’s drive-throughs opening today are as follows:

* Omni Park Shopping Centre, Santry, Dublin

* The Mill Shopping Centre, Clondalkin, Dublin

* Blanchardstown Shopping Centre Drive Thru, Co Dublin

* Cranley Centre, Naas Road, Co Dublin

* Lucan Drive Thru, Celbridge Road, Co Dublin

* Liffey Valley Shopping Centre Drive Thru, Co Dublin

* Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, Dublin

* Charlestown Shopping Centre Drive Thru, Dublin

* The Park, Carrickmines, Co Dublin

* Citywest Shopping Centre Drive Thru, Co Dublin

* Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick

* Jetland Shopping Centre, Limerick

* Castletroy Shopping Centre, Castletroy, Co Limerick

* Lower Westport Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo

* Creggan Roundabout, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath

* Pearse Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

* Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Co Cavan

* N4 Retail and Business Park, Red Cow Roundabout, Co Longford

* Limerick Road Drive Thru, Shannon, Co Clare

* Gort Road, Ennis, Co Clare

* Pettit’s Supermarket, Wexford Road, Arklow, Co Wicklow

* Sligo Retail Park, Co Sligo

* Drinagh Retail Park, Wexford, Co Wexford