Creed ignored fodder crisis warning signs, says Fianna Fáil

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed “got it all wrong” and ignored warning signs about the fodder crisis, Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesman has said.

“The Minister is trying to catch up. He should have taken action in advance, now we’re dealing with an emergency,” said Charlie McConalogue.

A fodder crisis affecting farmers has worsened in recent days, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association. It has said there is insufficient fodder of the necessary quality in the country to resolve the feed shortage.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr McConalogue said: “Co-ops have taken the lead importing fodder in absence of any clear lead from the Government.

“The Government is only now grappling with a scheme working to distribute fodder.”

Mr McConalogue told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that Mr Creed had ignored all warnings and is now having to deal with the repercussions.

He said the current scheme to apply for transport subsidies is too cumbersome and that the Minister should have been encouraging the use of cereal-based foodstuffs from an earlier stage, to stretch existing stores of fodder.

“The Minister got it totally wrong,” he told the programme. “It’s crucial that he be clear about what support is going to be given.”

Mr McConalogue called for a low interest loan scheme to allow farmers get through the next few weeks, along with a meal voucher scheme, as low income farmers will need assistance.

The Minister needs to “step up”, he said, adding that his focus must be on dealing with this issue. He called on the Minister to “get his act together” and give leadership.

On the same programme, Mr Creed defended his actions, saying he had been engaging with the co-ops for some time and they knew what financial assistance was available.

He dismissed the accusation that plans should have been put in place earlier in the winter to import fodder, saying that would not have been appropriate.

“Somebody who didn’t have a problem three weeks ago could be having a problem with fodder today,” said the Minister.

“At all times our response has been measured and appropriate. It would have been absurd to import fodder last September or October when it might not have been needed.”

It is now necessary to take appropriate measures for post-two weeks’ time, he said. Support is available and farmers need to put up their hands if they need help.

“There is no need for any animals to die. I urge farmers, this is not the time to be shy about looking for help.”