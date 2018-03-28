Bord Bia begins recruitment drive

Bord Bia will begin what it calls its “largest ever recruitment drive” as it looks to employ 29 new staff to support growth of Ireland’s food and drink industry.

The 29 positions on offer include roles in branding, marketing, insights, PR, digital marketing, as well as specialist roles in meat, dairy and seafood.

The new hires are expected to beef up Bord Bia’s capabilities in the areas of consumer and market insight; marketing and communications; and business development.

Almost half of the new jobs will be based in Bord Bia’s Dublin office while other positions will be scattered across continental Europe, north America, the Middle East and Asia.

Candidates must have a relevant third-level degree, a minimum of three years’ full-time work experience, proficiency in a foreign language and overseas work experience for certain roles.

Uncertain times

“Notwithstanding our export success, the sector continues to face uncertain times with market challenges such as Brexit. This recruitment drive will allow Bord Bia and the industry to further meet these challenges through the development of new opportunities around the world,” said the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia’s chief executive, said the new hires are crucial to allow for continued growth in the food and drink export sector.

“Today we commence our search to identify a range of highly skilled marketers, analysts and business development strategists to join our teams already in place around the world. Through this strengthened global presence and enhanced skill-set, Bord Bia will continue to deliver valuable insights and identify opportunities to allow the Irish agri-food industry to meet our ambitious growth targets,” she said.

The closing date for applications is April 30th.