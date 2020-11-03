Aryzta faces more board upheaval as shareholders propose change

Aryzta is facing more opposition to its board at the upcoming annual general meeting, with some of its larger shareholders proposing not to re-elect at least four of its members.

The Swiss-Irish company said it had received requests from shareholders to add agenda items to the 2020 AGM, which is due to be held on December 15th.

Among the requests are proposals not to re-elect Mike Andres, Greg Flack, Jim Leighton and Tim Lodge to the board, with Aryzta’s largest shareholder Cobas and Lodbrok, which has a 3 per cent stake in the company, backing the proposal.

Lodbrok is also proposing not to re-elect Mike Andres as a member of the remuneration committee, and is supporting the re-election of Urs Jordi as chairman and member of the board, along with the re-election of Armin Bieri, Heiner Kamps, Alejandro Legarda Zaragüeta and Luisa Delgado to the board. The shareholder is also backing the addition of two new members to the board, Gordon Hardie and Jörg Riboni.

Aryzta, which owns the Cuisine de France brand in Ireland, held an extraordinary general meeting in Zurich on September 16th, with the rebel shareholders securing backing from voters for the election of Urs Jordi and two other of their candidates to join the board. The company’s three former Irish directors, including former chairman Gary McGann, as well as one Swiss board member signalled they were stepping down before the meeting.

The company also recently ended talks on a potential takeover by a unit of US hedge fund Elliott Management without any conclusion.

Mr Jordi, who was known to be against a sale, said in a statement that the company would outline plans to “implement the necessary changes to deliver sustainable improvement” at its upcoming AGM.