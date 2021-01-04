Aer Lingus and US flights, property prices, and Kerry distillery’s €4m boost

Aer Lingus plans to start selling tickets for its new direct flights between Britain and the United States from Friday. Charlie Taylor has the details.

Skellig Six18, a Co Kerry distillery, plans to invest about €4 million in the business this year, writes Charlie Taylor.

The Irish property market defied predictions of a major collapse in prices in 2020, amid Covid lockdown restrictions. What does 2021 hold in store? Eoin Burke-Kennedy parses the views from some leading players in the industry.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says the speed of our the economic recovery this year will depend on the pace at which the Covid vaccine is rolled out.

New research and innovation to tackle climate change are likely to be a key feature of the tech sector in 2021, writes our columnist and successful tech entrepreneur Chris Horn.

The Irish manufacturing sector ended 2020 on a positive note as businesses prepared for the end of the Brexit transition period, according to a survey by AIB. Charlie Taylor reports.

Wexford-based online logistics company Scurri intends to raise additional finance to accommodate growth arising from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. Charlie Taylor has the details.

