It’s World Television Day or, as I like to call it, Saturday. It exists because in 1996 the general assembly of the United Nations decided to annually recognise the medium for its role in communicating “the major issues facing humankind”.

That’s what the official text of the resolution says, anyway. It’s just a coincidence that 1996 also saw the launch of Ballykissangel and an unsubstantiated rumour that the delegates were all huge fans.

Where television begins and ends today is a bit like the reception on Channel 4 for Irish households in the 1980s: fuzzy. Even the UN has a promotional video titled What Is TV Anymore? But when the first scheduled BBC television service began, 90 years ago, everybody had a much clearer idea of what it was. Magic.

“A mighty maze of mystic, magic rays is all about us in the blue / And in sight and sound they trace living pictures out of space / To bring our new wonder to you,” Adele Dixon sang about television, on television, on November 2nd, 1936, in footage preserved by the BBC’s newsreel cameras. The “you” was an estimated 400 “lookers-in” who didn’t have any other plans on a Monday afternoon.

The theory that decades are culturally defined by their seventh year is easily disprovable, but in television it’s true that many of the landmark events happened in years ending with six. Objectively the biggest milestone of all arrived in 1986, when Dirty Den served Angie divorce papers on EastEnders on Christmas Day and then arranged for some doof-doofs to play him out. Television peaked with Angie’s shocked face and has never been as good since.

Twenty years earlier The Late Late Show generated a controversy known as “the Bishop and the Nightie”, which isn’t as fun as it sounds yet encapsulates everything anyone needs to know about 1960s Ireland, plus a few decades either side.

Logic fans might suggest neither moment would have been possible had John Logie Baird not given the first public demonstration of television, or “seeing by wireless”, in Soho in London in January 1926. The cause and effect here is not entirely straightforward, however, as when the BBC got its regular “high definition” service up and running in 1936, it initially alternated between the mechanical Baird system and a fully electronic rival system by Marconi-EMI, before concluding that the latter was superior.

Still, there’s something wonderful about hearing Bill Fox, then a reporter for the Press Association, tell the story of how Baird visited its Fleet Street offices in 1925 to publicise his early experiments, many of which involved a terrifying ventriloquist’s dummy known as Stooky Bill.

As Fox later recounted on the 1976 documentary The Birth of Television, the agency chief was not entirely enthused by Baird’s claims, saying, “There’s a fellow down in the waiting room on the first floor. He says he’s done something with electricity. I don’t know what it is. Go down and see what he’s got to say but make sure he hasn’t got any knives on him.”

The Birth of Television, presented by Leslie Mitchell, is the gem of all archive gems, and a strange watch now given its original transmission date is equidistant from 1926 and 2026. I especially enjoyed the contribution of Jasmin Bligh, one of the original BBC television announcers alongside Mitchell and Elizabeth Cowell.

“If you had a late night, which you weren’t supposed to do but frequently did, the cameraman or lighting engineer would put a gauze in front of the camera, to make us look a little less hungover,” she says. Technology changes. Our fondness for filters doesn’t.

As for the recruitment advertisement that led to the hiring of Bligh and Cowell, it puts the requirements to play James Bond or host Strictly Come Dancing in the shade: “The BBC is conducting a search for Superwoman. She must have super personality, charm, tact, a mezzo voice and a good memory. She must be as acceptable to women as to men. She must photograph well. She must not have red hair and must not be married.”

The red-hair ban was because of worry about the colour not showing up on the screen, not anti-ginger sentiment at the top of the BBC.

Watching a recent repeat of Television Comes to London, a short film from the BBC’s opening night, I was struck by the humans in the loop. Here were men in flat caps hauling cables outside Alexandra Palace so that 50 years later I could be transfixed by The Mysterious Cities of Gold. When television is referred to as “the latest miracle in electrical communication”, it feels like genuine awe, not the kind of empty sales pitch we hear from AI advocates today.

So we should probably keep making sure the new guys have no knives on them. But it’s nice, once in a while, to dwell on the old miracles and the magic they brought us.