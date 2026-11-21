The Irish family-owned group that distributes Mercedes-Benz and other car brands in Ireland recorded a strong double-digit increase in its revenues last year although its profits declined.

It has also expanded its range of services to include the installation of electric vehicle chargers and solar panels for residential and commercial customers.

Accounts just filed for MML Holdings Ltd, which is owned by members of the O’Flaherty family, show it achieved growth of almost 21 per cent in turnover last year to €517.6 million. No analysis of its revenues was provided.

Its pretax profit declined by 6 per cent to €24.1 million.

The accounts note that in March 2026 the group expanded its product offering to include installing solar panels, batteries, inverters and vehicle chargers to residential and commercial customers to complement its increasing level of electric vehicle sales.

The group closed the financial period with accumulated profits of just under €363 million, up from €343 million a year earlier.

A dividend of just more than €1.8 million was paid to shareholders last year, the same level as in 2024.

The group employed 391 staff on average in the 12-month period, up 11 on the previous year. Wages and salaries amounted to just under €24.2 million, up from €22.4 million in 2024. Fees and other payments to directors were just more than €1 million.

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The financial statements also show that an investment property on the books had its value increased by about €1.2 million last year to €40.75 million.

MML Holdings Limited is one of the country’s largest distributors and retailers of cars and related equipment.

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It imports and distributes a range of leading motor brands including Mercedes-Benz, Smart, BYD and XPeng.

Commenting on the results, a spokesman for the group said: “The accounts reflect the group’s long-term and continuous investment in motor retail, with its associated employment generation benefits. The group recently opened a new facility for Mercedes-Benz in north Dublin employing over 60 full-time staff.

“The group is also moving to expand its range of products to include new renewable energy solutions.”

The motors group has its roots in a company founded by Irish businessman Stephen O’Flaherty. He built it up in the 1950s after securing the franchise for Ireland and Britain for Volkswagen.