An artist's impression of the development planned for the grounds of the former Holy Cross College in Drumcondra.

The backers of the apartment scheme planned for the grounds of the former Holy Cross College in Drumcondra, have lodged plans for an additional 56 apartments.

The new planning application by joint venture CWTC Multi Family ICAV, involving the Irish arm of US property giant, Kennedy Wilson and Dutch pension asset manager APG, follows the Government pressing ahead earlier this month with planning changes which allow developers to build smaller apartments.

The Government’s national planning statement on apartment standards, aimed at boosting housing delivery, also allows individual schemes to have increased numbers of studios and one-bed apartments and reduce the requirements for dual aspect.

In January of this year, An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) cleared the way for the construction of the 1,131 units at Holy Cross College and now the developer’s bid to add 56 apartments will bring the overall total to 1,187.

In the revised Holy Cross College scheme, the applicants are proposing to accommodate the additional apartments by removing all 63 three-bed and four-bed apartments from the first phase of the scheme on Clonliffe Rd.

In the new apartment mix, the number of two-bed apartments is to increase by 31 from 175 to 206 while the number of one-beds will increase by 194 from 115 to 309. The number of studios will reduce by 106 from 125 to 19.

Though the number of apartments will increase by 56, the new apartment mix will result in the people to be accommodated rising by only one to 1,461.

Planning consultants Brady Shipman Martin said that the new apartment mix is in compliance with the mix requirements in the Government’s new apartment standards published this month.

Despite the developers now omitting all 63 three- and four-bed apartments from the first phase, the overall scheme retains 89 three-bed apartments and 37 four-bed apartments. This will consist of 423 two-bed apartments, 476 one-bed apartments and 162 studios.

Brady Shipman Martin said that the proposed new and amended residential units would meet or exceed the minimum standards for apartment sizes in the Government’s new standards.

Architects, O’Mahony Pike said that the proposal “continues to provide a high standard of residential accommodation and maintains the overall quality and coherence of the permitted scheme”.

The move to add 56 apartments is the latest twist in a long running planning saga for the former Holy Cross College lands that dates back more than five years to July 2021 when the Irish arm of Hines first lodged plans for 1,614 apartment units for the site.

Earlier this year, Dutch pension asset manager APG acquired Hines’s minority stake in their Irish apartment building venture before announcing its partnership with Kennedy Wilson.