With Irish football’s spotlight fixed on Nations League playoff draws, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team winning matches again and a key Carla Ward squad announcement for a fast-approaching World Cup showdown, it was easy to overlook Ireland’s Under-17s of late.

But for the second year running, the young Boys in Green are about to be catapulted into the mainstream as they embark on another World Cup finals adventure – and do so with a belter of an opening game against Brazil in Qatar tomorrow afternoon.

A year ago, Ireland topped their group after beating Panama and Uzbekistan before drawing with Paraguay to secure a Last 32 clash with Canada, which they won after a marathon penalty shoot-out. They met their match in the Last 16, losing to Switzerland but bowed out with tremendous credit in the bank.

Colin O’Brien was Ireland’s head coach at that tournament – also in Qatar – but is no longer at the helm as he departed the FAI earlier this year and is now the academy director at Cork City.

In May, the FAI restructured its international coaching set-up whereby five full-time “lead” coaches, supported by four other coaches, work across all teams from Under-15 to Under-19. Essentially, nobody has sole control over one age group any more.

John Cotter, a Uefa Pro Licence holder, is tasked with taking the reins in Qatar over the coming weeks, but the Cork man knows the drill having assisted O’Brien at the finals a year ago.

Former Shelbourne manager Joey O’Brien is part of Cotter’s coaching staff at this tournament, along with Mark Connors, Keith O’Halloran and Richard Fitzgibbon.

A year ago, Michael Noonan, the Shamrock Rovers striker who is joining Nottingham Forest in January, finished as Ireland’s top scorer with three goals. Two fellow squad members, Jaden Umeh of Benfica and Newcastle United’s Rory Finneran – on loan at Notts County this season – went on to win senior Ireland caps in 2026.

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Goalkeeper George Moloney and defender Sean Spaight are back for more as the only two players in this selection to have been involved last year. Cotter has named a 21-man squad with 16 coming from League of Ireland clubs and the remainder dotted across sides in England, Italy, France and Austria.

Among the Irish players to keep an eye on are Cork City’s exciting midfielder Cillian Murphy, the U-17 League of Ireland Player of the Year; Corey Fay of Shamrock Rovers; Galway United’s 15-year-old, free-scoring striker Ronan Keating and both Joey Wuna and Ryan Sheridan, who broke into the Shelbourne and St Pat’s senior teams respectively this season.

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“The message is to go out, express themselves and really enjoy the experience,” Cotter said of his Ireland squad. “They need to remember who they’re representing – firstly themselves, but also their families, their grassroots clubs and every single coach who has worked with them along the way.

“We want them to play with an edge, enjoy the occasion and make sure that when they walk off that pitch, they do so with zero regrets.”

Ireland open their Group I campaign against Brazil, who were semi-finalists at last year’s tournament, and then play Costa Rica on Tuesday before wrapping up against Tanzania next Friday, with real hopes of progressing on to the group stages.

“Brazil is an iconic name in world football and the reality is that many of these lads might never get another opportunity in their careers to play against a footballing nation like Brazil,” said Cotter.

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“It’s about embracing that occasion. We’ve prepared them as thoroughly as possible over the last week. We want them to leave everything out on the pitch, play with that bit of Irish DNA, pride and grit, and play with no fear.”

Ireland Under-17 Squad

Goalkeepers: George Moloney (Southampton), Darragh Brunton (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Xander Grieves (Southampton)

Defenders: Sean Spaight (Dundalk), Maxim Afonin (Shamrock Rovers), Kian Quigley (St Patrick’s Athletic), Jayden Marshall (Como 1907), Danny Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Josh O’Connor (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Midfielders: Cillian Murphy (Cork City), Josh O’Dwyer (RB Salzburg), Ryan Sheridan (St Patrick’s Athletic), Jayden Goad (UCD), Richard Ferizaj (Bray Wanderers), Tom McGrath (Cork City)

Forwards: Hugh Martin (Bohemians), Ronan Keating (Galway United), Corey Fay (Shamrock Rovers), Joey Wuna (Shelbourne), Joe Byrne (St Patrick’s Athletic), Desmond Armstrong (FC Lorient)

Fixtures

Saturday, November 21st: Brazil v Ireland (Aspire Zone, Al Rayyan, Qatar, 3pm)

Tuesday, November 24th: Costa Rica v Ireland (Aspire Zone, Al Rayyan, Qatar, 12.30pm)

Friday, November 27th: Ireland v Tanzania (Aspire Zone, Al Rayyan, Qatar, 2pm)