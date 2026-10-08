Business

Sales in Tesco’s Irish business rise

Retailer raises group profit outlook floor after first-half increase

Sales at Tesco’s Irish business rose in the first half of the year, driven by growth in its fresh and packaged food offering. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Sales at Tesco’s Irish business rose in the first half of the year, driven by growth in its fresh and packaged food offering. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Ciara O'Brien
Thu Oct 08 2026 - 07:442 MIN READ

Sales at Tesco’s Irish business rose in the first half of the year, driven by growth in its fresh and packaged food offering.

Tesco, which claims a 24.1 per cent share of the Irish grocery market, said strong like-for-like sales growth of 4.1 per cent was driven by volume growth. Total sales growth of 6.7 per cent was driven by a contribution from new space.

Like-for-like sales in its food business grew 4.4 per cent compared with the same period in 2025, with the company’s Tesco Finest sales rising almost 13 per cent year on year.

The company’s online business also surged, growing by close to 12 per cent, lifted by the wider roll-out of its Whoosh same-day delivery service to more stores in the second half of 2025.

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Non-food sales were up 1.5 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

The wider Tesco group lifted the bottom end of ‌its full-year profit outlook on Thursday after reporting a 6.5 per cent increase for its ​first half, even as a very hot summer weighed on sales volumes across the industry.

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The group said it made an adjusted operating profit ⁠of £1.783 billion for the 26 weeks to August ‌29th, ‌on ​sales, excluding VAT sales tax and fuel, up 2.0 per cent to £33.8 billion.

UK like-for-like sales ⁠for the half ​rose 1.5 per cent, having been up ​1.8 per cent in the first quarter.

Monthly industry data has ‌shown Tesco lost a little ​market share in the second quarter. However, it was ⁠up against a tough comparative ⁠performance ​in the same quarter last year when UK like-for-like sales rose 4.6 per cent, helped by disruption at competitors Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Asda.

The conflict in the Middle East, and its impact on energy prices, also created uncertainty for many ‌households during the first ⁠half.

Tesco, whose shares have risen 8 per cent so far this year, is now forecasting adjusted operating ‌profit of £3.15 billion to £3.3 billion for its year to end-February ​2027, versus previous guidance of £3.0 billion to £3.3 ​billion and £3.152 billion made in 2025/26. – Additional reporting: Reuters

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Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
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