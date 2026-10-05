Social media influencer pays herself €1.9m

Lisa McGowan, from Tullamore in Co Offaly, started a website promoting fashion and beauty items after winning the best dressed lady competition at the Galway Races in 2016. File photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO.

Tullamore based fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer, Lisa McGowan paid herself pay package of €1.9 million last year.

Accounts filed by McGowan’s Lisa’s Lust List Ltd show the company returned to profit last year to record a post-tax profit of €419,268 for 2025.

The firm returned to profit after McGowan cut her pay by more than €1.16 million in 2025 from a record package of €3.063 million in 2024. It was made up of €2.67 million in emoluments and €384,002 in pension contributions.

Last year, McGowan’s pay package was made up of €1.51 million in emoluments and €384,002 in pension contributions.

The pay of €1.51 million for the 54 year old businesswoman equates to average pretax pay of €29,172 per week or €4,167 per day for 2025.

McGowan is the firm’s only director and McGowan’s pretax pay – excluding pension contributions – across the four years from 2025 and 2022 totals €6.1 million which includes €969,275 in 2023 and €986,067 in 2022.

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The company returned to post-tax profit last year after incurring post tax losses of €736,075 in 2024 which was due to the pay package that Ms McGowan awarded herself.

The profits for last year resulted in the company’s accumulated profits rising from €459,677 to €878,945.

The firm’s cash funds rose from €727,254 to €999,427.

The abridged accounts don’t disclose revenues generated last year.

McGowan, from Tullamore, Co Offaly, only started her online promotional work after she won the best-dressed lady competition at the Galway Races in 2016.

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An insurance broker by profession in the family firm, McGowan only incorporated Lisa’s Lust List Ltd in November 2017.

The business has expanded with McGowan now selling clothes, accessories and beauty products on her lisaslustlist.ie website under her ‘Lisa & Co’ brand.

McGowan has also set up a joint venture company, LMLB Beauty Ltd with business partner, Linda Blanchfield where McGowan has a majority 51 per cent share.

The new accounts show that in 2025, Lisa’s Lust List Ltd provided consultancy services to LMLB Beauty Ltd to the value of €737,521.

LMLB Beauty Ltd recorded a loss of €293,574 in 2025. At the end of December last, the company had accumulated profits of €243,109.

The firm’s cash funds reduced from €357,576 to €221,799.

McGowan’s Lisa’s Lust List site specialises in promoting products including fashion items, beauty, health, travel and homeware, mainly produced by Irish-based small to medium-sized enterprises.

The fashion blogger’s Facebook page has 214,000 followers while t on Instagram it has increased to 197,000.