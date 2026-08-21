Rothwell’s offer for ICG poised to sink, and data behind youth unemployment

ICG chief executive Eamonn Rothwell, right, is leading a bid to acquire ICG for €1.2 billion.

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The €1.2 billion offer for ferry operator Irish Continental Group is on the verge of sinking, with early proxy votes suggesting the deal will be rejected by shareholders at an EGM next week. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Ciarán Hancock also analyses what a rejection would mean for ICG and Rothwell.

With the country at near full employment, why are more than 80,000 people under the age of 35 classified as unemployed? Eoin Burke-Kennedy goes in search of an answer.

Ronan Murphy’s cybersecurity group made a €14 million gain on the sale of its stake in Cork-based AI company Getvisibility last year. Killian Woods has the details.

More than a quarter of Irish homeowners plan to make home energy upgrades in the months ahead with potential savings far outstripping any concern for the environment as their motivation, new research from Electric Ireland suggests. Conor Pope examines the findings.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy says the negativity around Ireland’s demographic time bomb might be overstated.

Cork developer Michael O’Flynn will challenge a planners’ decision to refuse it permission to build 1,150 homes on a site near Ballincollig zoned for housing. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Workplace mood-monitoring technology may not be something to smile about, writes FT columnist Elain M

Cairn Homes co-founder and chief executive Michael Stanley been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for July, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

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