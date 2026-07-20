Business

Business Post seeks green light for film companies to continue using IMI campus

Media group tells council that use by film companies diversifies IMI’s income stream and future proofs its viability

The Irish Management Institute campus in Sandyford, south Dublin. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons
The Irish Management Institute campus in Sandyford, south Dublin. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons
Gordon Deegan
Mon Jul 20 2026 - 15:582 MIN READ

The Business Post Group is looking to the Irish film industry to continue boosting revenues at its Irish Management Institute (IMI) operation.

The media group purchased the IMI business last year from University College Cork (UCC) and group subsidiary, IMI Leadership Ltd, has lodged plans with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for planning retention and permission to allow film companies to continue operating at its campus at Sandyford, south Dublin.

Planning consultants for IMI Leadership Ltd, McCutcheon Halley, state that notwithstanding their infrequent presence at the campus, the film production companies “are central to the economic sustainability of the IMI, giving regard to the need to seek out alternative forms of income to safeguard the future of the IMI”.

The film production companies “represent high value, short-term economic input providing direct revenue to the IMI”, the report states.

READ MORE

Will our daughter be stuck with a tax bill and no way to pay it under a right of residence?

‘I wanted a Victoria Beckham dress and couldn’t find one to rent. That planted the seed’

Property developers seek tax breaks, and Civil Service reform

Northern Ireland’s education system fails children from disadvantaged backgrounds

“Significantly, the office uses pertaining to the film companies make productive use of residential rooms during periods of the year when they would remain unoccupied”, it adds.

Business Post expected to move to Irish Management Institute (IMI) campus ]

Staff at group subsidiaries, Business Post and Red C are also based at the IMI campus and IMI Leadership is seeking retention for a change of use in part of a teaching block from education to education and office “and this relates to the existing office use associated with The Business Post and Red C”.

The McCutcheon Halley report states that “the proposed development is critical towards future proofing the financial viability of the IMI”.

The report states that the office uses “are especially favourable as they allow for a diversified source of income during a period whereby there has been a sharp decline in enrolments in in-person courses, which has been a legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The development would not “undermine the established educational context of the campus and will operate as a secondary element, with the spaces only being leased to third parties where not required for use by the IMI”.

The 5.1 hectare campus remains under the ownership of UCC. The report states that mobile units including wardrobes, make-up, props and catering facilities will occasionally be present in the car park of the IMI.

In June, Swedish media group Bonnier News agreed a deal to take a majority stake in the Business Post Group, subject to regulatory approvals being received. In July 2023, the Swedish company agreed a €6 million deal for a minority stake in the Irish business.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning