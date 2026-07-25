Beethoven or birds? European Central Bank unveils new banknote designs

Shortlisted design proposals for the future euro banknotes are unveiled after a meeting of the ECB governing council. Photograph: Matias Basualdo/EPA

The European Central Bank (ECB) has offered a first glimpse of designs for a new generation of euro banknotes, just as it prepares to begin a trial of the digital version of the currency.

ECB president Christine Lagarde presented 10 options under the categories of “European culture” and “rivers and birds”.

Euro zone citizens can now vote on the options until September 21st, before the central bank’s governing council takes a final decision “around the end of the year”. according to a statement.

This is the ECB’s first major revamp since the euro’s circulation began more than two decades ago.

Given the national symbolism often depicted on banknotes, their design has long been a sensitive matter in a currency union of 21 countries, including Ireland.

The shortlisted designs for new euro banknotes. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

The present series features pictures of generic gates and bridges that don’t refer to any existing buildings or landmarks.

“Euro banknotes are more than a means of payment – they are one of the most tangible expressions of Europe,” Lagarde said.

Work on new paper money runs in parallel to preparations for a digital-euro introduction.

This month the ECB chose 36 payment service providers including Revolut Bank, UniCredit and Deutsche Bank to participate in a 12-month pilot phase starting in the second half of 2027.

The ECB started the process of overhauling euro banknotes, which includes an update to its security features, in 2021. It initially proposed seven themes before narrowing the choice to two in late 2023, following a survey of euro-area citizens.

The ECB did not specify when exactly the new banknotes would be distributed to the public, only saying that the winning design would “undergo further development and testing before going into production” and “enter circulation in subsequent years” – Bloomberg