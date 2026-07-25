Rhasidat Adeleke nails final chance as she secures European Championships qualifying time

Rhasidat Adeleke of Tallaght AC celebrates winning the 200m final and running a European qualifying time during day one of the 123.ie National Senior Track & Field Championships at Morton Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Mark Kavanagh/Sportsfile

Rhasidat Adeleke brilliantly nailed her last chance to qualify in the 200 metres for next month’s European Championships when clocking 22.80 seconds on day one of the National Championships in Santry.

Adeleke was looking to hit the A-standard of 22.85 seconds, and rising to the occasion and the home crowd, the Tallaght AC sprinter powered home to clock the required time, despite running into a -1.1 headwind.

Lauren Roy was second in 23.49 seconds, Sharlene Mawdsley pulling up with what looked like a hamstring injury around the bend.

“It’s been a rough year, so I didn’t really have necessarily the expectations here. I just wanted to come out here in front of our home crowd and show up and show out, whatever happens happens,” said Adeleke, who was keen to thank her supporters.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without this crowd here, honestly. I knew that if I can do it anywhere, it’s at home, so thank you to everyone who supported me. So many sent me such nice messages. I think there’s some times you’re in like a bad place and you kind of think the worst of yourself. And you see the amount of people who are showing you love and support and it just lifts my spirits.”

Adeleke had been short of the 200m qualifying time in Lucerne last week, running 23.07 seconds in fourth on that occasion, and well off her national 200m record of 22.34, set back in 2023.

The qualification deadline for the European Championships is midnight on Sunday, before the event begins two weeks later in Birmingham. Adeleke had given up the chase to qualify for the 400m, the event in which she won silver in Rome two years ago, but has now booked her ticket in the 200m and could also feature as part of the women’s 4x400m relay.