Former FAI coach (60s) arrested in investigation into historic sexual abuse of women players

The Garda inquiry was sparked by a joint investigation by the Sunday Independent and RTÉ that produced the Girls in Green documentary in 2024. Photograph: Getty Images

A former Football Association of Ireland (FAI) coach was arrested this morning by gardaí investigating allegations of historic sexual abuse of women players.

The man, a former football coach who is in his 60s, is being detained in a Dublin Garda station.

The Garda inquiry was sparked by a joint investigation by the Sunday Independent and RTÉ that produced the Girls in Green documentary in July 2024. It brought to light allegations of inappropriate behaviour by male coaches of women’s teams in the 1990s.

A Garda spokesman issued a statement this evening that said: “An Garda Síochána through the Garda National Protective Services Bureau are conducting an investigation into allegations of historical sexual abuse involving a national sporting organisation during the 1990s.

“This morning, Saturday, July 25th, a male in his 60s was arrested by gardaí in connection with this investigation. The male is [being] detained at a Garda station in the Dublin area. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

In responses sent to the Girls in Green investigation in 2024, the coaches involved had all denied any wrongdoing in their interaction with women players.

The Girls in Green investigation prompted the FAI to set up a national reporting helpline for those involved in football to report concerns or allegations of wrongdoing.

The FAI said that it would “continue to support An Garda Síochána in relation to its ongoing investigation”.

“All safeguarding concerns that are brought to the attention of the association are dealt with as a matter of priority and anyone who may have experienced abuse in Irish football is encouraged to visit fai.ie/safeguarding,” said the association.

“An additional confidential service is available through Raise A Concern on 01-6107929 or by e-mailing football@raiseaconcern.com