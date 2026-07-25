Séamus Power cards 63 to take share of early clubhouse lead at 3M Open

Séamus Power walks off the 16th green during the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Photograph: David Berding/Getty Images

Ireland’s Séamus Power stormed up the leaderboard at the 3M Open in Minneapolis after carding an eight-under 61 in the third round to take a share of the early clubhouse lead on 14 under.

He was joined on that mark by playing partner Davis Thompson, who also carded a 63 in his third round, as the pair blazed around the TPC Twin Cities layout in a better-ball 13-under 58.

Power was bogey-free for his round, making four birdies on each nine, while Thompson made an eagle at the par-five 12th, also recording the only bogey between the pair on the par-three 13th.

The duo were joined on 14 under by world number one Scottie Shceffler, who carded a seven-under 64. He played in another red-hot two-ball, with Hideki Matsuyama recoding a six-under 65 to sit one shot behind the early clubhouse lead on 13 under.

Jenny Shin carded a one-under-par 71 on Saturday to maintain her five-stroke lead heading into the ‌final round of the Women’s Scottish Open in North Ayrshire.

Shin recorded two birdies and a bogey at Dundonald Links on Saturday to move to ‌12 under for the tournament.

The 33-year-old South Korean is bidding for her first LPGA Tour win since capturing the now-defunct Volunteers of America Texas ​Shootout 10 years ago. The last LPGA Tour player to go 10 or more years between official victories was Vicki Fergon, who went 12 years and three months between wins at the 1984 S&H Golf Classic and the 1996 Michelob Light Heartland Classic.

“I’ve never been in this ​position [a five-shot lead], so I don’t know how to feel,” Shin said. “I’m going to go and practice for a little bit and get a ⁠good feel for tomorrow so I’m not such a mess in the morning.”

Jenny Shin and caddie Shane Codd walk off the tee box on the18th during the third round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course in Troon, Scotland. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Shin has Irish caddie Shane Codd on her bag, the Wexford bagman’s third tournament with the South Korean. Codd normally carries Madelene Sagstrom’s bag but the Swedish golfer has taken time out to have a baby.

Shin holds a five-stroke lead over Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn, who had three birdies during her bogey-free round of 69.

“I would say almost everything went well,” Anannarukarn said. “I was driving the ball well and hitting it good out there. The putter was very hot today, so that was the key. It was a challenging day, and also, at the same time, I had good fun battling with the wind. It was a great day out there.”

Japan’s Erika Hara (71 on Saturday) ‌and Germany’s Esther Henseleit (73) ⁠sit at five under for the tournament.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire carded a one-over 73 and is one over for the tournament and tied for 11th going into the final round.

American Jerry Kelly and Australian Cameron Percy will take a share of the lead into the final round of the ISPS Handa Senior Open after a back-and-forth battle in windy conditions at Gleneagles during Saturday’s third round.

The lead changed hands several times between the final pairing on Saturday but a final-hole eagle from Percy saw the third-round leader regain his position alongside Kelly at the top of the leaderboard after 54 holes.

The pair are three shots clear of Peter Baker, with Darren Fichardt one behind him on four under and an impressive group of Ernie Els, Markus Brier and Pat Perez at three under.

Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley both carded four-over 74s to drop down the leaderboard to six over and seven over respectively.