Law student (25) charged over explosives seized near Border

Isobella Perrie Sullivan leaving after she appeared before a special sitting of Trim District Court in Co Meath on Friday evening. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

A 25-year-old law student has been granted bail after appearing before court in Co Meath charged with possession of explosives.

Isobella Perrie Sullivan, of Abbeylands Park, Clane, Co Kildare, appeared before a special sitting of Trim District Court on Friday evening after a bomb was intercepted in a car near the Border.

She wore a pink White Fox Boutique hoodie as she listened to proceedings.

Another suspect, a man in his 40s, remained in custody at a Garda station in the Dublin area on Friday night.

At court, a Garda officer outlined how Perrie Sullivan had been stopped by gardaí on the N2 at Aclint, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, suspected to be involved “in IRA operational activity”.

During a search of her vehicle, a bag was discovered in the rear seat that contained Semtex and a detonator, the court heard, prompting the area to be evacuated and Perrie Sullivan was arrested.

The court heard that Perrie Sullivan was studying for a law degree and wanted to become a barrister.

Gardaí objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence.

Defence solicitor Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, said his client had been asked to take a bag to the north, and had not been aware what was in it, adding she had been “manipulated”.

He said she lived with her father in Kildare and wanted to become a barrister.

He said both her parents are devastated and can’t believe what has happened, adding that if granted bail they would intend to keep her on a “tight rein and ensure she abides by all conditions”.

Judge Raymond Finnegan agreed to allow bail.

It came with a number of conditions, which included an independent €15,000 surety, that she surrenders her passport, stays at an address approved by gardaí, has a mobile phone number on which to be available 24/7, to sign in every day at Naas Garda station and a curfew of 9pm to 7am.

Gardaí also requested another condition, that she not have any contact with anyone in the Saoradh political party or the New IRA.

Earlier, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly described “an extremely significant seizure”. – PA