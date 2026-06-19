Nordic media group Bonnier agrees takeover deal for Business Post Group

Enda O'Coineen acquired the Business Post publication in 2018 and has grown group revenues from €7.5 million up to €40 million. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Swedish media group Bonnier News has agreed a deal to take a majority stake in the Business Post Group.

No financial details of the arrangement, which is still subject to regulatory approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the media Minister Patrick O’Donovan, have been disclosed.

Bonnier News first entered talks to acquire a stake in the Business Post Group in 2022.

In July 2023, the Swedish company agreed a €6 million deal for a minority stake in the business.

A statement from the Business Post Group said Bonnier News has now agreed to take over the company, with the deal expected to close before the end of June.

It added that current owner Enda O’Coineen would retain a minority stake through his Kilcullen Family Office as part of the arrangement and changes to the board can be expected at a later date.

Bonnier News chief executive Anders Eriksson said the deal would deepen its existing involvement in the Business Post Group.

Business Post editor Daniel McConnell said this was a “significant day” for the company.

“Our partnership with Bonnier has been an extraordinary success, and working with Peter Fellman and the Bonnier team, I look forward to the next chapter on this journey of growth and delivering for our loyal readers and subscribers every day.”

O’Coineen added that Bonnier News has been an “outstanding partner” in recent years and he looked forward to continuing his support of the Business Post Group as a minority shareholder.

Nordic publisher Bonnier has 200 news titles spread across Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Slovenia.

The company is the largest media company in the Nordic region, with 2,000 journalists on staff at its titles.

Last year, revenues at the group rose from €931 million to €958 million, while earnings before interest and tax stood at €99 million, up from €77 million the previous year.

The Business Post newspaper was acquired by O’Coineen in 2018, at which point it recorded €7.5 million in sales.

A statement from the Business Post Group, which has since added businesses such as the Irish Management Institute (IMI) and market research company RED C to the group, said revenues have risen to approximately €40 million.

The most recent accounts for the company showed it made €23.1 million in revenue and booked an operating loss of €2.9 million in 2023, which was before its deal to acquire the IMI in May 2025.