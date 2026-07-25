Man charged with possession of explosive substance following Monaghan car-bomb discovery

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: PA

A Dublin man has appeared before a late-night sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court on Saturday night charged with possession of an explosive substance in connection with an investigation into the discovery of a bomb in a car in Co Monaghan earlier this week.

The car was stopped while travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross last Wednesday.

Simon O’Donovan (44), with an address at Sperrin Road in Dublin 12 is charged that on July 22nd, 2026, at St Laurence’s Road, Chapelizod, Dublin 10, he did knowingly have in his possession an explosive substance, to wit – an improvised device .

This offence is contrary to section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883 as amended by section 15(4) of the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

Det Sgt Shane Noone of the Special Detective Unit told State solicitor Liam Mulholland that he arrested Mr O’Donovan at 5.06pm for the possession of explosives and informed him he would be charged with this offence.

Noone said he cautioned him in the ordinary way and that O’Donovan replied: “I don’t understand.” When the detective explained it again to O’Donovan, the accused man said he understood.

The detective said he met O’Donovan in the precincts of the Special Criminal Court, where he handed him a copy of the original charge sheet which was explained to him. The detective said he explained the charge in ordinary language to the accused man and cautioned him, to which he made no reply.

Earlier, defence solicitor Darragh Mackin from Belfast-based firm Phoenix Law said that O’Donovan had asked him to act for him, but he could not accept instructions due to the ongoing strike by criminal legal aid lawyers.

The case was adjourned to Monday, but O’Donovan is applying for bail before High Court Judge Patrick McGrath.

The man’s arrest follows a 25-year-old woman being charged in relation to the same incident on Friday evening.

Isobella Perrie Sullivan, a law student with an address at Abbeylands Park in Clane, Co Kildare, was charged with possession of explosives at a special sitting of Trim District Court.

A member of the Garda Special Detective Unit gave evidence of her arrest, charge, and caution at Dundalk Garda station.

He said that Perrie Sullivan, who is studying to become a barrister, was stopped in Carrickmacross last Wednesday, and that the vehicle she was driving was searched.

He said that a device was found in a bag in the back of the car, which contained a timing power unit, a detonator, and what he believed to be Semtex – a brand of plastic explosive.

The detective said that the Defence Forces were called and subsequently determined that the device was viable.

Perrie Sullivan was remanded in custody with consent to bail to Monaghan District Court on Monday.

Gardaí also requested another condition, that she not have any contact with anyone in the Saoradh political party or the New IRA.