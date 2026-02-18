Council stalls plan for St Stephen’s Green shopping centre revamp

Dublin City Council said the council said it is concerned about the revised façade design at the corner junction of St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre and Grafton Street. Illustration: Visual Labs

Dublin City Council has stalled plans for the revised €100 million part-demolition and rebuild of the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

The council has requested applicants, DTDL Ltd, to revise its contentious facade redesign proposals as part of a request for further information.

In its letter to DTDL, the council said it is concerned about the revised façade design at the corner junction of St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre and Grafton Street.

The council said the existing building on site “is a unique local landmark, with an individual identity which sets it apart from other buildings in Dublin”.

“The proposed design is somewhat lacking in strong elements of urban design and placemaking that would contribute positively and integrate into the public realm and streetscape of St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street,” it told DTDL.

As a result, DTDL “is invited to strongly reconsider the design of the facade to address these concerns and to incorporate and introduce stronger elements of urban design and placemaking that contributes positively to the public realm,” it added.

The council has requested that updated verified views to be provided should take into account any potential redesigns arising as a result of the overall further information request.

Still, the 25 page council planner’s report does note the council “welcome and support the principle to rejuvenate the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre”.

The planner’s report states that “it is acknowledged that the current St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre is underperforming with a poor configuration and floor plate of retail outlets that limit the occupiers of the premises”.

The council has also requested the applicant to provide a stand-alone Demolition Justification Report in accordance with the Dublin City Development Plan 2022 - 2028 which provides a robust justification for demolition.

The planning authority has also requested the applicants to clarify the intended proposed use of the ‘townhall’ space and to address a number of concerns over the scheme from the council’s transportation division.

The council has stalled the scheme after the Heritage Council intervened in the planning row recommending refusal.

In total, the council received 61 submissions with the bulk of those opposed to the application.

In December, owners of the centre, DTDL Ltd lodged revised plans for the redevelopment of the landmark shopping centre five months after An Coimiúsin Pleanála refused planning permission for its revamp.

One objection lodged on behalf of the Save Stephen’s Green Campaign is backed by a petition of 20,000 signatures.