Owners of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre make new redevelopment bid

The St Stephen's Green Shopping Centre at the top of Grafton Street in Dublin. The owners are making a renewed bid to redevelop the landmark shopping centre.Photograph: iStock

The owners of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin are making a renewed bid to redevelop the landmark shopping centre.

DTDL Ltd has given notice that it is to lodge plans with Dublin City Council for an eight-storey building in the next number of days.

The new application comes five months after An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) refused planning permission for a €100 million revamp.

In its refusal, ACP concluded that the scheme “lacks a strong sense of original aesthetic and would not achieve a sufficiently high standard of placemaking, urban design and architecture at this key city-centre location”.

DTDL’s efforts to demolish much of the existing shopping centre and redevelop date back three years to December 2022.

In the revised scheme which is slightly reduced in floor space on the rejected application, the planning notice states that the application is to involve “the removal of the existing facade at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre and replacement with new elevational treatments”.

The planning notice states that the proposal will result in a building up to eight storeys over basement with a total gross area of 87,158sq m.

The total gross area is slightly less than the 87,932sq m that was first proposed in the planning application that was rejected last July.

The new scheme is to involve “the rejuvenation of the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre involving the internal reconfiguration and partial redevelopment of the centre while maintaining a number of existing retail units and elements of the existing built structure”.

The notice states that there is a general increase in height across the development over the existing shopping centre and multistorey car park.

It states that the maximum height increase over the existing shopping centre is 13.27m where the height would rise from 25.5m to a proposed 38.77m.

The resulting retail floor area at basement, ground and first floor levels is 19,001sq m while the resulting floor area at cafe/restaurant/bar uses is to be 4,768sq m.

The scheme will also include 29,251 sq metres of office space.

The mixed-use development is to also include a new town hall, a two-screen cinema and the provision of art exhibition space

The overall net increase in floor space over the existing development is 20,645sq m compared to a net increase of 21,419sq m in the rejected 2023 application.