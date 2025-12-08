Golden Globes 2026: Hamnet stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal now seem certain to receive Oscar nods

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal have received nominations at the Golden Globes – the first significant predictor of the Oscars – for their performances as Agnes and William Shakespeare in Chloe Zhao’s devastating adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s historical novel Hamnet. Buckley is up for best actress in a drama. Mescal competes in best supporting actor. Both now seem certain to receive Academy Award nominations on January 22nd. Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon, shot largely in Dublin, landed a nod for best musical or comedy. That study of lyricist Richard Rodgers, produced in association with Wild Atlantic Pictures, also secured Ethan Hawke a nomination for best actor in a comedy or musical.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s rambunctious One Battle After Another topped the charts with nine nominations, including mentions for best musical or comedy, best director and a full five acting nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio for best actor, Chase Infiniti for best actress, Teyana Taylor for best supporting actress, and Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro for best supporting actor.

There were a few surprises in the film categories. Wicked: For Good failing to land a spot in comedy or musical reflected critical disappointment at the second half of John M Chu’s lavish take on the Broadway musical. Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, an ambitious comedy with George Clooney, also failed to land in best musical or comedy. James Cameron’s imminent Avatar: Fire and Ash missed out in best drama film.

One could argue that the failure of those American films demonstrates the increasingly international make-up of the Globes voting body. Three non-English language titles made it into best drama film: Jafar Panahi’s It Was just an Accident from Iran, Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value from Norway, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent from Brazil. Two made it into best comedy or musical: Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice from South Korea and Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague (an American co-production entirely in French). Sentimental Value, with eight mentions, was just behind One Battle in the nominations race.

Nothing will, however, stop Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another triumphing in musical or comedy (yes, it does just about count as comedy). Hamnet is favourite in drama film, but it could lose out to Sentimental Value or to Ryan Coogler’s epic horror Sinners.

Other surprises? Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, about MMA fighter Mark Kerr, rallied from a slow box office to secure a lead acting nomination for Dwayne Johnson (not a complete shocker) and a supporting one for Emily Blunt (more of a turn up). Eva Victor, writer and star of the moving, tricky Sorry, Baby, secured a deserved nod as best actress in a drama.

The White Lotus scored top in the TV section with six nominations, followed by the considerably more gritty Adolescence with five nods.

The Golden Globes have a peculiar history. Established in 1944, they were, until 2023, run by a small, eccentric body of journalists called the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Following a series of controversies in 2022, the awards were restructured as a non-profit event that supports the philanthropically inclined Golden Globes Foundation. The voting body was expanded from fewer than 100 to about 400 diversely selected journalists from around the world.

Recent reforms have also included some new categories, at least one of which is a head-scratcher. Best podcast, presented for the first time this year, included such titles as Good Hang with Amy Poehler and Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. The Globe for cinematic and box office achievement, in its second year, continues to defy all reason. Despite not being released until December 19th, Avatar: Fire and Ash here competes against the likes of Wicked: For Good and likely winner Sinners (apparently, box office projections can be a factor).

Never mind that. What does all this mean for the awards that really matter? In truth, not much has changed. Buckley, Kerry-born all-rounder, remains a strong favourite for the best actress Oscar, but Australian star Rose Byrne, nominated in the comedy section at the Globes, is coming up on her shoulder. The Aussie, who plays a harassed mother in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, has been racking up wins in end-of-year polls from critics bodies.

Mescal may have to settle for just the nomination in a best supporting actor Oscar race that looks like a three-way battle between Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and – probable favourite – Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value.

Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes and Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in director Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, a Focus Features release. Photograph: Agata Grzybowska

One Battle After Another is big favourite for best picture, but Hamnet could still pip it at the post. Zhao’s film, detailing Agnes Shakespeare’s grief at the death of her titular son, has been reducing audiences to blubbing wrecks since its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival late last August.

The Golden Globes ceremony has always had a reputation for greater informality than the Academy Awards. Drinks are swilled. Speeches are often irreverent. In the early part of this century, Ricky Gervais famously used repeated hosting gigs to liberally insult the famous guests. Nikki Glaser, after a notably successful, gently ribbing turn last year, will return to host the 83rd edition on January 11th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Golden Globes 2026: the full list of nominations

Best motion picture, drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best director, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best actor, motion picture, drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best actress, motion picture, drama

Jesse Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renata Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Juila Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best actor, motion picture, comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leoardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best actress, motion picture, comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actress, motion picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor, motion picture

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best motion picture, non-English language

It Was Just an Accident, France

No Other Choice, South Korea

The Secret Agent, Brazil

Sentimental Value, Norway

Sirat, Spain

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia

Best animated motion picture

Arco

Demon Slayer

Aniplex

Elio

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or The Rain Character

Zootopia 2

Best original score

Frankenstein

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Sirat

Hamnet

F1

Best original song

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden, K-Pop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You, Sinners

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Cinematic and box office achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best comedy, TV

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best drama, TV

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best limited series

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best performance by a male actor in a TV drama

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mrak Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best actress, TV drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Brit Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best actress, TV comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Pokerface

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best actress, limited series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best actor, TV comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best actor, limited series

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best supporting actor, TV

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billie Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best supporting actress, TV

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hanna Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

Best standup