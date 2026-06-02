Global markets rally on renewed hope for US-Iran peace deal

US markets rose along with optimism of an Iran deal. Photograph: Getty

Global stocks rallied on Tuesday, buoyed by AI optimism, while oil prices and bond yields fell on renewed hopes of a US-Iran deal.

Brent crude futures fell 0.1 per cent to just below $95 (€81.67) a barrel, paring the previous session’s sharp gains, after US president Donald Trump said talks with Iran continued.

Dublin

Euronext Dublin finished the day up 1.2 per cent as Ryanair and Glanbia made gains.

The Kilkenny-based nutrition group was the standout performer on the day as it soared 5.2 per cent on the back of demand for its Optimum Nutrition brand, which represents 78 per cent of revenue in its nutrition unit.

“They’re in demand,” said a trader. “Their Optimum Nutrition brand is flying and we’re seeing buyers around. It’s been doing well for a long time. The stock is up about 60 per cent this year.”

Meanwhile, budget airline Ryanair climbed 1.2 per cent to €24.70 following fresh reports of a breakthrough in Middle East peace talks.

Among the financial names, AIB and Bank of Ireland finished the day up 1.2 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Cavan-based insulation specialist Kingspan, which is another of the index’s heavy hitters, was up 1.7 per cent at close of business.

London

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.3 per cent, with events in the Middle East continuing to largely dictate the market mood. Elsewhere, the FTSE 250 ended up 0.6 per cent, with the Aim All-Share down 0.1 per cent.

Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American and Glencore led the gainers, up 6.5 per cent, 4.1 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively, as metals prices rose.

But British American Tobacco fell 2.5 per cent despite reiterating full-year guidance for group revenue to rise by between 3 per cent and 5 per cent for 2026.

On the FTSE 250, Elementis rose 2.9 per cent as it pledged a €30 million share buyback, using the proceeds from the sale of its pharmaceutical manufacturing business.

Europe

Euro zone government bond yields fell, partly reversing Monday’s jump, as hopes of a US-Iran deal resurfaced despite lingering uncertainty.

The yield on the German 10-year government bond, the euro zone benchmark, fell 4 basis points to 2.97 per cent, after rising 8 basis points on Monday. Yields move inversely to prices.

Germany’s two-year yield, which is sensitive to rate expectations, was last down 2 basis points at 2.613 per cent, after jumping more than 9 basis points on Monday.

In equity markets, the Cac 40 in Paris ended up 0.8 per cent, and the Dax 40 in Frankfurt closed 0.5 per cent higher. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was up 0.71 per cent, as a strong forecast from chipmaker STMicroelectronics lifted technology stocks.

New York

The Dow and the S&P 500 scaled fresh record highs as strong results from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and a funding commitment from Alphabet reinforced confidence in the AI buildout.

Hewlett Packard surged about 26 per cent, on track for a record one-day percentage gain, after the AI server maker pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years. Peer Super Micro Computer climbed 6 per cent, while chipmakers gained 5 per cent.

Alphabet said it was looking to raise $80 billion in equity offerings, including an investment from Berkshire Hathaway, to fund a costly expansion of its AI infrastructure.

While Alphabet’s stock itself slipped nearly 2.5 per cent, dragging down the communications services index almost 1.5 per cent, the news fanned optimism around AI infrastructure spend.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their eighth straight session of gains on Monday and closed at record levels after Nvidia unveiled a new processor to bring AI to personal computers.

Marvell Technology’s shares surged more than 26 per cent to over $240 billion in market value after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang called the chipmaker the next “trillion dollar company” at the Computex conference in Taipei. (Additional reporting: Agencies)