Rescue operation under way after boat sinks in Carlingford Lough

Members of Dundalk Sub Aqua search and rescue head out to join a rescue operation after a fishing boat sank in Carlingford Lough. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A rescue operation is under way after a fishing boat with two people on board sank in Carlingford Lough on Tuesday.

The Department of Transport said the Coast Guard received a report the vessel was in trouble near Greencastle Point, Co Down, shortly after 12.30pm.

One person was recovered from the vessel by a local boat and transferred to the care of HSE paramedics at Greenore harbour.

A search was ongoing to recover a second person.

An RNLI lifeboat from Kilkeel and the Greenore Irish Coast Guard boat were sent, along with Coastguard rescue teams from Newcastle and Kilkeel.

The Coast Guard’s Rescue 116 helicopter took part in the search and a Royal Navy helicopter assisted.

Gardaí said they were also on the scene.

Members of the Coast Guard and a Garda during the rescue operation. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Members of Dundalk Sub Aqua search and rescue team prepare to join the rescue operation. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) in Belfast was co-ordinating the response.

Northern Ireland Environment Minister Andrew Muir said in a statement that the sinking of the boat would “come as a great shock to many”.

The North Down MLA said his thoughts were “with all those affected by this incident – particularly the families of those involved and the wider fishing community in Carlingford”.

He also thanked those involved in the search and rescue operation, including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the RNLI and the emergency services. – PA