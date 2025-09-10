State’s population could hit 7.6m in four decades, department estimates

The Deprtment of Finance's demographic outlook is contained in a new report entitled “Future Forty”. Photograph: iStock

The State’s population could grow to 7.6 million within four decades if current migration trends continue, according to new research by the Department of Finance.

As part of a “scenario analysis”, the department produced a range of population projections for the Republic to the year 2065.

In its central scenario, which assumes net inward migration ranges between 35,000-40,000 annually over the time horizon, the population reaches 6.77 million by 2065.

In a high-growth scenario where net migration is assumed to be higher, between 53,000–58,000 annually, the population climbs to 7.59 million by 2065, more than 2 million above the current level (5.4 million).

In a low-growth scenario where net migration falls back to 18,500 annually, the department predicts the population will reach 6 million in 2065.

The high growth scenario assumes the State’s fertility rate – the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime – remains at the current rate (1.5) while the other scenarios assume it falls, a trend that has been seen in most industrialised countries.

The department’s demographic outlook is contained in a new report entitled “Future Forty” which assesses how various population trends will impact the economy over the next 40 years.

The chapter on how these population changes will impact the economy and the State’s fiscal position will be published after the budget.

The department’s report noted that population growth is typically driven by natural change (the ratio of births to death, which is relatively easy to predict) and by net migration, which, in recent years, has been difficult to predict.

It said it adopted a “bottom-up” approach to forecasting, assessing the likely push factors for inward immigration such as family reconciliation and work permits.

In the department central scenario, the State’s labour force continues to grow until 2047 before contracting but with the low growth scenario it starts contracting from 2041 onwards.

The department’s report noted that 60 per cent of high-skilled immigrants left the State within five years which had negative implications for productivity and for the Government’s fiscal position as they tend to pay more tax.

The department linked this trend to the quality of life issues including the high cost of accommodation.

The report estimated that the State’s the old-age dependency ratio (the ratio of workers to retirees) will increase from 23.1 per cent in 2022 to 55.2 per cent in 2065 with major implications for the exchequer in terms of the cost of healthcare and pensions.

“This will have significant policy implications for pension sustainability, the working-age tax burden, labour market dynamics, and healthcare demand,” it said.

The report said Government departments should prepare contingency plans for a high-case migration scenario to avoid potential infrastructure bottlenecks constraining growth.

“These plans should include details on when to activate specific actions to respond to higher levels of migration and boost infrastructure capacity,” it said.