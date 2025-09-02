Hines gets green light for 1,131 apartments at Drumcondra site

An artists' impression of part of the proposed Hines development at the Holy Cross College site in Drumcondra. Image: Hines.

Property giant Hines has been granted planning permission by Dublin City Council to build a €646 million apartment complex on the grounds of the former Holy Cross College in Drumcondra.

The Council has given the green light to Hines partner fund, CWTC Multi-Family ICAV, to construct a 1,131-unit scheme that includes a 13-storey apartment block for the site at Holy Cross College on Clonliffe Rd in Drumcondra.

The planning permission comes four years after Hines originally lodged plans for 1,614 apartments under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) framework to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning appeals board granted planning permission for the development – which at that time included an 18-storey tower – but it was quashed by the High Court after a challenge brought by Foxrock resident, Fionnuala Sherwin.

In response to a revised plan, the council planning report strongly endorsed the scheme, recommending that planning permission be granted.

“The site provides a significant opportunity to provide high quality residential development at a sustainable density within walking distance of a key urban village in the city and the Planning Authority fully supports the residential development of this site,” it said.

In its 53-page report, the council said “the proposed development would unlikely result in an unacceptable negative impact on the amenities of the surrounding area”.

Underlining the scale of the scheme, the developer has been ordered to pay a planning development contribution of €8.39 million to the council towards the cost of public infrastructure.

As part of its application, Hines put an indicative price tag of €64.57 million on 113 apartments and studios it plans to sell for social housing to Dublin City Council. The indicative prices range from €717,843 for the two bed four-person units, €569,892 for one bedroom units and €360,266 for studios.

If no appeal is lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP), Hines and the council can then enter talks on a final price for the units.

Opposition to the current scheme was muted, with only three local residents calling for an outright planning refusal.

This was in contrast to the 120 submissions made on the original build-to-rent scheme that included an objection from Sinn Féin party leader, Mary Lou McDonald who stated that, if planning is approved, it would only further exacerbate the housing crisis.