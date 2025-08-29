Business

Microsoft users across Europe experience delays as Outlook email service goes down

Dublin experiencing bulk of problems

Fri Aug 29 2025 - 15:53

Microsoft has said it is working to fix an issue that has caused users across Europe, including Ireland, to experience delays sending and receiving emails through its Outlook software.

In a post on X, the tech giant confirmed that there was problems with Outlook and said it was investigating the cause of the issue.

No time frame was given for a resolution although shortly after 3pm users who had been impacted were reporting that the software was at least partially back online.

Why is the delivery of vital infrastructure so slow in Ireland?

Listen | 44:53

The outage was first identified at around 12:40pm and according to the downdector.ie website 80 per cent of users were reporting issues sending emails and 11 per cent saying they were unable to receive messages.

A further 9 per cent could do neither as they were unable to log-in to Microsoft Outlook.

According to the website which tracks outages all over the world, users in Dublin were experiencing the bulk of the problems in an Irish context although it does not appear to be a blanket outage in any part of the country and even where delays are being reported, some emails are coming and going.

More to follow

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor
