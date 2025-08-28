‘Fairy tree’ retention part of go-ahead for Rathnew development

An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) has ordered the retention of a ‘fairy tree’ as part of a grant of permission to plans for a new €64 million 223 unit housing scheme for Rathnew in Co Wicklow.

The scheme is one of two large scale residential development (LRD) schemes that ACP has granted planning permission for in Co Wicklow in recent days with Cairn Homes securing planning permission for 329 units at Blessington Demesne,despite local opposition.

The ‘fairy tree’, or blackthorn tree in question, is on a 41.5 acre site that Ardale Property Group vehicle, Keldrum Ltd has secured planning permission for 223 residential units made up of houses and apartments.

Keldrum was proposing a 352 unit scheme and as part of the second condition attached to the permission, ACP has ordered the omission of residential units within phase two with the result that 223 units have secured planning permission.

ACP ordered the omission of the homes in the interest of overall residential amenity and “to ensure the retention of the ‘fairy tree’” and ensure available space allocation for active playground/sports facilities in any future applications.

The ACP move to ensure that the ‘fairy tree’ is retained follows publication of the Wicklow Town – Rathnew Local Area Plan 2025 where the ‘fairy tree’ receives protection under the specific land objective (SLO) for the development of lands at Tinakilly.

The plan states that the ‘fairy tree’ is to be retained at its current location, illustrated by a red tree on the accompanying map.

‘Fairy trees’ have a prominent place in Irish folklore and folklorist, Eddie Lenihan said on Thursday that he was “delighted” that ACP has included a condition that the fairy tree be retained.

On the Co Wicklow ‘fairy tree’, Mr Lenihan said: “It shows that we are getting a bit civilised at last and it shows that money doesn’t buy everything.”

Mr Lenihan said that fairy trees would be regarded as property of the fairies and you did not interfere with them.

However, developers, Ardale Property Group called on the Council to remove the protection afforded to the tree from its then draft Wicklow Town – Rathnew Local Area Plan.

Planning consultants, Brock McClure on behalf of Ardale Property Group said that there was no evidence, historic or archaeological, to corroborate or confirm anything other than very recent references to the Hawthorn on the site being a ‘fairy tree’.

Brock McClure stated that “the proposed tree should not warrant protection on the basis of its species, condition and lack of cultural heritage connection”.