Kerry posts revenue increase despite ‘soft’ demand environment

Irish food ingredients giant Kerry saw revenue increase by 1.3 per cent to €3.5 billion in the first half of 2025 despite what it described as a “soft” demand environment linked to macroeconomic uncertainty.

“The demand environment across food and beverage markets remained soft through the period, reflective of cautious consumer behaviour, given the level of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty across different geographies,” the company said.

Kerry’s earning per share for the period was 209.2 cent, up 9.8 per cent while the company also announced an interim dividend per share of 42 cent, up 10.2 per cent on the corresponding period.

“The first half of the year reflected a good performance particularly given market conditions, where we delivered volume growth and strong margin expansion, driving constant currency EPS growth of 9.8 per cent,” chief executive Edmond Scanlon said.

“Looking to the remainder of the year, while recognising a heightened level of market uncertainty, we remain well positioned for volume growth and strong margin expansion, as we continue to support our customers as an innovation and renovation partner,” he said.