CCPC inspects retail prices, and green light for 250 new homes in Blackrock

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission carried out 80 retail inspections across the country to check for compliance on pricing. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

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The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said it uncovered potential breaches of law during 80 retail inspections at tourist hotspots around the country. Conor Pope has the details.

Following years of planning applications and appeals, Cairn Homes has been cleared to build more than 250 new apartments and houses at Chesterfield House in Blackrock. Conor Healy reports.

In her weekly Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan looks at how pension millionaires are set to benefit from higher tax relief over coming years. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders if Revenue will seek more tax on a gift to their child if tax-free thresholds fall in the future. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

The International Monetary Fund has warned the Government that budget measures to support households in the aftermath of the inflation shock caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran should be temporary and targeted at the most vulnerable.

Channel 4: where did it all go wrong? Our media columnist Hugh Linehan asks and answers that question about the British broadcaster.

US president Donald Trump’s flagship tax legislation has made the United States “significantly more attractive” for investment, US multinationals have told business lobby group Ibec, which has said the Republic must work “an awful lot harder” to compete. Colin Gleeson has the details.

Cavan building materials group Kingspan is having another crack at motor racing sponsorship, this time with improved results, writes Cantillon.

Following the publication of Pope Leo’s encyclical, Cantillon also notes how AI will change most of our lives in some way, whether it will be positive for all of us is not yet clear.

In Me & My Money, James Lenehan, WinWin founder and chief executive, recounts how he has “lost money many times. If you’re building businesses, it comes with the territory.”