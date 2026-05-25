McEntee expresses ‘deep regret’ over non-renewal of EU Mediterranean naval mission

The LÉ William Butler Yeats, a patrol vessel of the Irish Naval Service, took part in Operation Irini in the summer of 2023.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee has described the non-renewal of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) mandate for EU Mediterranean naval mission Operation Irini as “a matter of deep regret”.

In a statement on Monday, the Minister said the mission is “undertaking very valuable work in the Central Mediterranean Sea”.

She also said Irish Defence Forces members, across the services, benefit from taking part, “most particularly in terms of air and naval service focus and opportunity”.

Operation Irini is focused on enforcing an arms embargo on Libya. Its main purpose has been stopping and inspecting ships that may be trafficking arms in the region.

Ireland currently has four personnel deployed on the mission, whose participation is contingent on a UN mandate, which is central to Ireland’s engagement in these types of EU security operations.

“Unfortunately, and despite clear support among Member States and the European External Action Service for the continuation of Operation IRINI, the absence of a UN mandate means Ireland cannot continue to participate, thus requiring the withdrawal of Defence Forces personnel from the mission, as I advised the Dáil earlier this month,” McEntee said.

“This situation and the necessity to withdraw Defence Forces personnel from this mission illustrates clearly the constraints in which we have to operate because of the requirements of the Triple Lock.”

The Minister highlighted the participation of the LÉ William Butler Yeats, a patrol vessel of the Irish Naval Service, on Operation Irini in the summer of 2023. She said it provided “a significant contribution to the operation” and a “valuable experience for our sailors”.

McEntee added she has been “consistently very clear” that any considerations on engagement in international peacekeeping “should be within Ireland’s exclusive sovereign control” and that decision making on this should be within the remit of the Government and Oireachtas.