May temperature record broken at Shannon Airport with more hot weather to come

A spokesperson for Met Éireann said that the record being broken again on Tuesday is 'not out of the question'. Photograph: Alan Betson

A temperature of 28.6 degrees was recorded at Shannon Airport on Monday, provisionally breaking the record for the highest temperature ever documented in the month of May by Met Éireann.

Ireland’s previous record of 28.4 degrees had been set at Ardfert in Co Kerry in 1997.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann said that the record being broken again on Tuesday is “not out of the question”, with the forecast generally ranging between 20 and 28 degrees, but possibly stretching to the 29 degree mark in parts of the country.

Met Éireann goes through a process of verification in these instances, so for now the new record has been set on a provisional basis. For a temperature to count towards the meteorological service’s records, the spokesperson added, it “has to be recorded at one of our synoptic stations”.

That is to say, there is a chance that a temperature even hotter than 28.6 degrees was documented by an amateur weather enthusiast on Monday, but it could not be considered against official records.

[ ‘Everyone’s happy, there’s no negativity’: Dubliners revel in hot Irish weatherOpens in new window ]

Met Éireann’s forecast for Tuesday suggests temperatures will be lowest in Ulster, especially near coasts where it will be cooler. The day will be warmer in parts of Munster and south Leinster where temperatures may stretch into the high 20s in some areas.