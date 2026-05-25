The financial exposure of Irish households to flooding and lazy generational labels

Good morning,

The hot weather doesn’t make you think about flooding, but new research from the Central Bank shows that up to 37,000 mortgaged households here are located in areas prone to serious flooding, posing a significant financial risk to the homeowners. It estimated that the number of households here in “high‑likelihood flood zones” is on the rise because of climate change, and that between 6,450 and 36,700 mortgaged households are located in these high-risk flood zones.

In his weekly financial Q&A, Dominic Coyle addresses the vexed question about who owns the assets in a joint account when one account holder dies. Not all joint accounts are created equal, he writes, and that affects who gets any money that is in them when somebody dies.

Rapidly growing financial services firm SYS, which was founded by former Tipperary hurler Tony Delaney, says it has reached €1 billion in assets under management (AUM) following the acquisition of Wexford-based IRS Financial Services. The latest acquisition is the fifth since January this year.

In her weekly column, Financial Times journalist Pilita Clark takes aim at generational labels such as Gen Z. “Lumping everyone into age-related groups is of more than academic concern. It muddies genuine lines of race, gender and class,” Clark says.

Separately, plans for 583 apartments in Walkinstown, Dublin can proceed after An Coimisiún Pleanála rejected an appeal from a nearby waste facility to block the development. Conor Healy has the story.

In his weekly economics column, John FitzGerald assesses the impact of Brexit for Britain and Ireland 10 years on from the vote. “The current UK government is being punished for the hit to living standards and public services stemming from the UK’s sluggish post-Brexit economy. Ironically, Reform UK, from the guys who brought you Brexit, seems to be benefiting from this discontent,” he writes.

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