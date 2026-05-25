Teenage girl who died while swimming in Dublin is named

A small bunch of roses left on Burrow Beach, Sutton, in memory of Abbie Carmody-Pepper. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

A teenage girl who died while swimming near Howth, Co Dublin, has been named as Abbie Carmody-Pepper.

Her body was recovered after a search involving An Garda Síochána and the Irish Coast Guard was carried out at Burrow Beach, Sutton, shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

The Howth RNLI inshore lifeboat took part in the search and her body was removed from the water and brought to Howth RNLI station. All responding units were subsequently stood down.

The teenager is from Ballymun and had been visiting Burrow Beach, which lies between Sutton and Howth and is a popular swimming spot.

Abbie Carmody-Pepper. Photograph: RIP.ie

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport, which oversees the Irish Coast Guard, said it was “requested by An Garda Síochána to assist in a missing person search at Burrow Beach, Sutton”.

“Howth Coast Guard Unit was tasked, and Howth RNLI was requested to launch,” it added.

“The Howth RNLI inshore lifeboat attended the scene and the casualty was recovered and transferred to Howth RNLI station.

“All responding units were subsequently stood down and the incident was declared closed.”