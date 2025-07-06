Tesco Ireland to create 400 jobs

Tesco Express in Bray, County Wicklow. The British-owned chain is one of the bigger players in the Irish market with 183 stores. Photograph: iStock

Tesco Ireland plans to spend €40 million opening 10 new stores, creating 400 jobs over the next 12 months.

The British-owned chain is one of the bigger players in the Irish market, with 183 stores.

On Monday, the company will announce details of its investment and job creation plans.

The move will increase its total workforce in the Republic to 13,500 permanent employees and bring the number of supermarkets to 193.

It said 100 of the new jobs will be at its new Fermoy, Co Cork store, due to open at the end of this month.

New outlets will be a mix of express convenience stores and bigger supermarkets, the grocer said.

It will also open further outlets in counties Dublin, Galway, Louth and Meath.

Geoff Byrne, Tesco Ireland chief executive, said the investment underscores the chain’s commitment to holding its position as a leading employer.

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, predicted the move will boost local towns.

Tesco maintains it is the biggest single retail buyer of Irish food and drink in the world, spending €1.6 billion a-year on products made here, more than on any other single country in the EU.

The supermarket chain’s business supports 45,000 jobs directly and indirectly in the Republic, it said.