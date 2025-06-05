Flutter weighs Illinois tax impact

Paddy Power owner Flutter is weighing how it will react to a betting tax imposed by state legislators in Illinois in the US. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Paddy Power owner Flutter is weighing how it will react to a betting tax imposed by state legislators in Illinois in the US.

The US state’s budget includes a 25 cents tax on every individual bet taken up to the first 20 million wagers, and 50 cents each past that point.

Dublin-based Flutter’s biggest subsidiary is Fanduel in the US, which has been expanding as individual states legalise sports betting.

Speaking after its annual general meeting in Dublin on Thursday, Peter Jackson, chief executive, said that it would “figure out” how to react and whether to pass the charge on to customers.

He noted that betting was not the only industry affected.

Analysts speculate that it could cost Flutter tens of millions of dollars.

Maryland is increasing its betting tax to 20 per cent from 15 per cent this month while other states are also considering raising their levies.

The company moved its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange last year, exiting the Dublin Euronext market at the same time.

Mr Jackson said that the group was very pleased with the outcome despite reports that the volatility sparked by president Donald Trump’s frequent policy shifts had put some investors off the US market.

He added that there had been a “step up” in liquidity there.

Mr Jackson did not comment on the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s recent announcement that it had begun an investigation of the betting industry.

That move included dawn raids on business offices by commission staff, accompanied by Gardaí.

Flutter last month cautioned that a run of sports results favouring customers could affect US profits this year.

Mr Jackson stressed that Flutter was comfortable with the odds it offered customers, which ultimately determine its risk. “We’re very confident in our pricing,” he said.

Flutter has businesses in the Republic, UK, Europe, the Americas and Australia.