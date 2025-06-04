Positive tariff talks take place between US and EU

European Union Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said on Wednesday that he had held productive talks with United States’ trade representative Jamieson Greer, as the EU and US try and find a deal over trade tariffs.

“Had a productive and constructive discussion with @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer on the margins of the @OECD Trade Ministerial. We’re advancing in the right direction at pace – and staying in close contact to maintain the momentum,” Mr Sefcovic wrote on X without giving any detail on the talks. He had been due to make the case for cutting or eliminating threatened tariffs on European imports.

As the EU was preparing for another round of trade talks with the US, it warned this week it may speed up retaliatory measures if President Donald Trump follows through on his tariff threats.

The latest threat, a 50 per cent levy on steel and aluminium imports, took effect on Wednesday.

The European Commission, which handles trade matters for the EU, said on Monday it “strongly” regrets the tariff hike.

A meeting between Mr Sefcovic and Mr Greer had been expected in Paris on Wednesday.

“If no mutually acceptable solution is reached, both the existing and possible additional EU countermeasures will automatically take effect on July 14th or earlier if circumstances require,” commission spokesman Olof Gill said. “The commission has been clear at all times about its readiness to act in defence of EU interests protecting our workers, consumers and industry.”

The EU is trying to fast-track negotiations with the US before a July 9th deadline, when Trump said he will hit nearly all of the bloc’s imports with a 50 per cent tariff.

He has lashed out at the bloc for being unfair on trade, and has called on the EU to reduce its trade surplus in goods and to lower tariff and non-tariff barriers, such as its value-added tax. – Reuters, Bloomberg