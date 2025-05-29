Business

Pedestrian (50s) killed after being struck by car in Co Offaly

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal road traffic incident

The N62 in Kileenboy, Cloghan, Co Offaly, where a fatal road traffic collision occurred on Wednesday night. Image: Google Maps
Ella Sloane
Thu May 29 2025 - 12:36

A pedestrian in his 50s has died after being struck by a car in Co Offaly on Wednesday night.

The collision occurred on the N62 at Killeenboy in Cloghan, with emergency services responding shortly after 11pm, gardaí said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was brought to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore where a postmortem examination will take place.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí said the road remains closed for technical examination. Local diversions are in place and motorists, particularly drivers of heavy goods vehicles, are asked to travel via Tullamore.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area on Wednesday night between 10pm and 11.30pm are asked to share footage with gardaí.

