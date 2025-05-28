New think tank set up to focus on Irish energy policy

Lesley O'Connor, founder of hew energy think tank, Trifecta, which aims to 'reshape how policy and decision makers are thinking about energy transformation'.

A new think tank aimed at influencing energy policy is to be launched in Dublin on Tuesday.

The group, called Trifecta Ireland, is founded by renewable energy practitioner and investor Lesley O’Connor.

The new organisation said it aims to “reshape how policy and decision makers are thinking about energy transformation, and to realise the social, environmental and economic opportunities arising”.

The group said it will work with the State and the private sector, as well as with the science community, to “create conditions for greater investment in electrification and renewable energy infrastructure”.

“Ireland is blessed with abundant wind and ample solar, but what we lack today is a unified vision and implementation plan that connects policy, investment, innovation and society,” said Ms O’Connor. “Without this we risk being a bystander in the electric revolution.

“Trifecta Ireland will help address these challenges. We want to inspire urgent action.”

Ms O’Connor is the daughter of the late Eddie O’Connor, who was cofounder of Mainstream Renewable Energy and founder of Eirtricity, now SSE Airtricity.

Conall Bolger has been appointed chief executive. Mr Bolger has worked in renewable energy for almost two decades in roles with Airtricity, Mainstream Renewable Power, Cornwall Insight and the Crown Estate. He was most recently the chief executive of Solar Ireland.

Jim Breslin, who is a co-founder of the group, will chair the advisory board. Trifecta said he has “deep experience in public policy” having been secretary general of three different government departments.

Among Trifecta’s initial priorities will be the drafting of a “vision and roadmap” for the “transformation” of Ireland’s energy systems.

“The plan will take a whole system view and will be developed with key stakeholders, it said. “The aim is to build consensus around a credible shared pathway to a decarbonised energy system by 2050.”

Arising from this roadmap, Trifecta said it will deliver projects focused on shorter-term “decarbonisation wins” and encouraging capital flows to help “supercharge the transition”, it said.