Minister seeks AG’s advice on Dublin airport passenger cap

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien is seeking the Attorney General’s (AG) advice on options for lifting Dublin Airport’s controversial passenger limit.

Planners imposed a limit of 32 million passengers-year on the country’s biggest airport in 2007 as a condition of allowing it to build a second terminal.

Mr O’Brien said on Monday that he had sought the advice of AG, Rossa Fanning, on the “legislative options” for lifting the limit and was waiting for his response. The AG is the State’s most senior legal advisor.

The minister welcomed a High Court ruling issued last week that stalls enforcement of the passenger cap saying it gave valuable breathing space.

While the ruling suspends the limit’s implementation, the condition imposed on Dublin Airport by An Bord Pleanála 18 years ago remains in place.

The Government committed to consulting with interested parties to lift the cap.

Mr O’Brien was speaking at the formal opening of a solar farm close the airport in North Co Dublin that will supply some of the hub’s electricity.