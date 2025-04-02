Court suspends Dublin Airport passenger cap beyond summer

The High Court has suspended the 32 million a-year Dublin Airport passenger cap pending the outcome of a legal challenge by airlines. Photograph: Collins Photos

The High Court suspended the 32 million a year limit on passengers at Dublin Airport on Wednesday pending the final outcome of a legal challenge that has been referred to Europe.

State regulator, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) says it must take the passenger cap into account when allocating take-off and landing slots to airlines for the summer and winter seasons.

On Wednesday, Mr Justice Barry O’Donnell halted the authority from taking this step pending the final outcome of a High Court challenge taken by Irish airlines, Ryanair and Aer Lingus, and others.

The ruling means that the implementation of the cap is suspended until the court finally deals with the airlines’ action.

Mr Justice O’Donnell last year halted the authority from applying the cap when allocating airline slots from March to October on the same grounds.

His ruling on Wednesday extends this beyond October unless there is a material change in circumstances.

The judge last December referred issues raised by Irish and US airlines relating to European Union law and the bloc’s air travel treaties with North America to the European courts.

The Court of Justice of the European Union will have to rule on those points before the airlines’ case can proceed.