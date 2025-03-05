Nominations open for annual Business to Arts Awards

Business to Arts Awards 2025 sponsors at the Lir Academy (l-r) Susan Jackson, Irish Life, Louise O'Reilly, Chief Exec, Business to Arts, Ronan Healy, Catapult, Ger McNaughton, TileStyle, Bernie O'Hanlon, CBRE, Denise Charlton, Community Foundation Ireland and Sarah Sharkey, ESB. Photograph: Conor McCabe

Nominations are now open for the annual Business to Arts Awards, which this year will include an ESB-supported new award for creative sustainability projects as well as a €5,000 bursary sponsored by The Irish Times.

The awards are aimed at businesses, philanthropic organisations and individuals that support artists and arts organisations. Nominations close on April 22nd.

Now in their 33rd year, the awards recognise “ambitious, innovative, creative partnerships that demonstrate true collaboration and cultural impact”.

ESB will sponsor the ESB Creative Sustainability Award, which is open to creative partnerships that address issues around the environment, climate crisis, and circular economy. As well as The Irish Times €5,000 Arts Award, the media group sponsors the award for long-term partnership.

New sponsorships also include the Community Foundation Ireland Arts Philanthropy Award, the CBRE Creativity in the Workplace Award and Catapult, the awards production partner supporting the annual awards sculpture commission.

The ceremony will take place in the National Concert Hall on September 8th.

The awards include a total of 12 categories in 2025 celebrating arts sponsorship, commissioning, philanthropy, staff engagement programmes, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, access programmes, and creative community initiatives. These range from small-scale initiatives to large-scale and long-term engagements with national reach.

The annual bursary programme at the awards features two monetary prizes, including the longest-running bursary, the Jim McNaughton/TileStyle €10,000 Artist’s Bursary, now in its 17th year, and the new The Irish Times €5,000 Arts Award, awarded to an arts organisation that has displayed excellence in their delivery of project.

“With our 33rd year under way, the Business to Arts Awards continue to spotlight collaborations that not only enrich Ireland’s cultural landscape but also drive real change – from sustainability to community impact,” said Business to Arts chief executive Louise O’Reilly.

Organisations interested in demonstrating how they value the arts in Ireland are advised to contact Business to Arts for more information.