Dublin City Council refuses permission for development on Terenure College lands

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for Lioncor’s plans to build 284 residential units on lands at Terenure College.

In its refusal of the large scale residential development (LRD), Dublin City Council found that the plan by Lioncor subsidiary 1 Celbridge West Land Ltd had “failed to demonstrate that the range of travel needs of the future resident population can be met by the proposed development”.

The scheme on Fortfield Rd, Terenure, comprises 265 apartments and 19 four-bed houses with the apartments located across four blocks with one block rising to six storeys.

The 11.5 acre proposed development site is located to the northwest corner of the grounds of Terenure College Senior school and the main part of the site is an open field that was formerly used as playing pitches associated with the now closed junior school.

The new scheme was build to sell compared to the original build to rent scheme of 364 apartments sand 21 houses that was refused planning permission two years ago by An Bord Pleanála.

The council found that the proposed car parking provision were considered inadequate to serve the needs of future residents of the development.

The planning authority said that the proposed development would give rise to unacceptable levels of overspill and haphazard parking on adjacent roads and bus corridors.

The council said that this would seriously injure the amenities of the area and would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard and obstruction of pedestrians, bus services and other road users.

The council received 86 third party submissions with the bulk of submissions from local residents opposed to the scheme.

The council’s planner’s report which recommended a refusal on the transport issues did find, however, that the scheme would provide for an acceptable standard of residential amenity for future occupants and would have no undue adverse impact on the residential amenities of adjoining occupiers.

On behalf of Terenure West Residents Association and the College and Wainsfort Residents Association, planning consultant Anthony Marston said that the scheme would have a negative impact on the property values of properties adjoining the site.

He said that the hit on property values would arise from “the profound overbearing nature of the proposed development, the decrease in light, privacy and significant loss of residential amenity”

John Maxwell, chief executive of Lioncor, declined to comment on the council’s refusal of planning permission.