‘What I do is build. I build great stuff,” Donald Trump proclaimed a few months ago. The hordes of summer tourists plodding past the magnificent museums; the coach drivers sitting gazing out through shades with the engines idling and the AC running; the swarms of tourists waiting for the sunset-at-the-Lincoln memorial photo for the ‘Gram; the vendors in the food and iced-iced drinks trucks; the National Guard seeking out the shaded corners; the joggers and joy-seekers on Lime scooters; the hordes of visiting school kids wearing logos from Nebraska or Minnesota; the addled car drivers foolish enough to believe they’d find parking, and even the president himself, should he gaze out from the great windows of the White House open to the south all see it: right now, the neoclassical wonder that is Washington’s National Mall is a vast construction site – and it looks like a dog’s dinner.

For the past few days, images of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) octagon cage under construction on the south lawn of the White House have been circulating around the world. It’s a fascinating and vaguely alienist sight. The arbiters of good taste have expressed their disapproval. But the cage is the least of it. The 2.5-mile (4km) distance between the Lincoln Memorial, just across the Arlington bridge from the cemetery, and Robert E Lee’s former house on the hill, is reduced by the symmetrical wonder of the Capitol building commanding the skyline on the east of the city. In between stands the towering Washington monument. But vast segments of the entire vista have been fenced off for the heavy construction work even as the clock ticks not only to the date of the UFC event, to coincide with Trump’s 80th birthday on June 14th, but the plans for the July 4th 250th anniversary celebrations in the city.

A jogger runs past a spray pump that fell off a forklift onto a footpath that lies around the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool on the National Mall in Washington. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Workers srpread a blue sealant onto the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool on the National Mall in Washington. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln memorial has been drained, and through the wire mesh fence visitors can watch the construction crew carry out repairs before coating the floor in a reflective material which is designed to make the feature worthy of its name. Elsewhere, work is on-going on a new Desert Storm Memorial. The UFC crew is hard at it on the south lawn. They are close enough to share lunch with the crews working on the gigantic ballroom, which will replace the obliterated east wing of the White House. Other areas of the green have been closed off as temporary structures for the 250th events are erected. Like all construction projects, the place has the slightly manic feel of a hotel where the paint is still fresh even as the mayor arrives to cut to the ribbon.

The June 14th fight extravaganza at the White House will mark the zenith of the decades-long journey of both Trump and MMA from the fringes of American culture to the architectural symbol of its epicentre

‘I call architecture frozen music,” declared Goethe. If so, right now the sound of the National Mall is the UFC metal anthem Face The Pain, by Stemm, at full volume. But to the president, all the dust and mayhem and the noise of machinery is a type of music in itself. “You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction in the back,” he joked at an East Room event even as the neighbouring rooms were under demolition. “I love that sound. Awh! That sound is music to my ears. I think when I hear that sound ... it reminds me of money.”

As Gatsby said of Daisy Buchanan: her voice is full of money.

[ MMA fighting arena dubbed ‘The Claw’ is Trump’s latest White House construction projectOpens in new window ]

Trump’s UFC extravaganza is, as ever with affairs concerning him, controversial. But there could be no more appropriate symbol of his unorthodox ascension. During a series of promotional interviews, Dana White, the figurehead of the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, explained the unlikely origins of his friendship with Trump. White still considers himself a left-of-centre Democrat at heart, whose decades-long friendship with Trump runs deeper than politics.

“The narrative they put out there [about Trump] as a person is ... gross and absolutely positively not true,” White told New Yorker editor David Remnick in a recent radio interview. “If he was that type of person I would never associate with ... that kind of person. He’s not a racist. He’s not a fascist. He loves this country.”

A visitor to the National Mall in Washington looks through a fence at ongoing paintwork being done on the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Construction continues for the upcoming UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty

Decades ago, when UFC was considered grotesque even by traditional combat sports, Trump was there, offering White his Atlantic City casino the Taj Mahal for the UFC 30 event in 2002. “He showed up for the first fight of the night and stayed to the end both times we went there. And every good thing that happened to me in my career after that, he was always the first to reach out and say congratulations.”

[ US judge temporarily halts Trump’s $400m White House ballroom projectOpens in new window ]

White spoke for Trump in the early stages of his 2015 candidacy. More crucially, he helped to broker the sit-down between Trump and his other friend and UFC enthusiast Joe Rogan, whose podcast reached 30 million during the closing weeks of the 2024 election campaign. It was White who convinced the Trump campaign to attach the candidate to the alternative faces and voices of the influencer world, including the appearance at a Nevada rally of YouTuber Steve Will Do It.

“It became the most viral thing on the internet. And then he got it. The power of these kids that most people don’t know. The media is all starting to get into it right now. By the time the media catches up, it’s over.”

Workers paint the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty

Workers use towels to mop up spilled paint after a spray pump fell off a forklift near the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

So, the June 14th fight extravaganza at the White House will mark the zenith of the decades-long journey of both Trump and MMA from the fringes of American culture to the architectural symbol of its epicentre. UFC is still a world removed from the idealised and revered visions of US bat, ball and glove sports and symbols such as Joe Di Maggio or Michael Jordan or Muhammad Ali. But no world title fight will ever take place in the garden of the White House, in mid-June, amid the Washington summer bugs and sticky heat.

The last man to celebrate turning 80 in the White House was president Joe Biden. The family released a photograph of what was a private brunch celebration and the president blowing out a single candle on a coconut birthday cake, surrounded by family.

June 14th will be a different sort of party.