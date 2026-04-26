Iran peace hopes fade as Trump scraps talks; Strait of Hormuz still largely closed

Main points

Hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Israeli war with Iran receded on Sunday morning

US president Donald Trump canceled a planned visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner

Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, while the US continues to block Iran’s oil exports

Strait of Hormuz still largely closed

Washington and Tehran are at an impasse as Iran has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, while the US continues to block Iran’s oil exports.

Trump says ‘we have all the cards’

After the diplomatic trip was called off, ⁠Iran “offered a lot, but not enough,” Trump said. On Truth ⁠Social, he wrote that ​there was “tremendous infighting and confusion” within Iran’s leadership.

“Nobody knows who is in charge, including them,” he posted. “Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”

Iran peace hopes fade as Trump scraps talks

Hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Israeli war with Iran receded on Sunday morning, with talks aimed at ending the two-month conflict at ​a standstill and both Tehran and Washington showing little willingness to soften their terms.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi left mediator Pakistan empty-handed at the weekend, and US president Donald Trump canceled a planned visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, dealing back-to-back blows to ​peace prospects.

The deadlock leaves the world’s biggest economy and a major oil power locked in a confrontation that has already pushed energy prices to multi-year highs, ⁠stoked inflation and darkened global growth prospects.