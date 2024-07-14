Donald Trump assassination attempt sparks dread and fear in America

America’s political and civic climate spun out of control and was transformed into dark, unknowable terrain on Saturday evening with the assassination attempt, on live television and in the bright sunshine, of former president Donald Trump.

One person attending the rally was killed during the brief volley of rifle fire that happened around 7pm as Trump was speaking to supporters at a campaign rally in Butler, a rural community area in the upper reaches of Pennsylvania. Two other people were injured.

The unknown gunman who reportedly took aim at the Republican nominee from the roof of a barn beyond the security confines of the outdoor rally was quickly shot dead by counter-snipers.

In those few seconds, all the old nightmares of slain American political leaders, from Lincoln to the Kennedy brothers to Martin Luther King to Ronald Reagan outside the Hilton hotel in Washington, were resurrected and all the old fear and nausea with them.

READ MORE

And as the sun set across America on Saturday night, the confusion and consternation and a national sense of dread and unease took hold. You could see it in the faces and in the voices of the broadcast hosts and in footage of the panicked eyes of the Trump fans gathered behind their leader, in sun wear and Republican paraphernalia.

The event was beyond shocking. And yet it was somehow unsurprising, too, that the undercurrent of loathing, of wildly violent language, of the radically differing attitudes to January 6th, all of which has defined this election year, would at some stage crystallise into the bogeyman of a gunman and another attempt to end the life of a presidential candidate.

After sounds of multiple shots were heard, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was rushed from the stage at a rally near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The election summer has already had the feel of a bonfire awaiting kindling.

Within two hours of the attack, Trump took to his social media account to sympathise with the victims while being treated in hospital for injuries whichwere just millimetres away from resulting in a moment of unthinkable horror and carnage.

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed. And also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pieced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The images went global as soon as the would-be assassin stopped firing. Trump started, held his ear and took cover behind the podium. The secret service team formed a human umbrella around him within seconds.

Attendees duck from gunfire at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

When the former president re-emerged, he was dishevelled but still in control, and the moment was framed in an extraordinary image of Trump giving his supporters a clenched, raised fist of defiance, blood smeared across his cheek, the sky above him clear blue and an American flag fluttering on the periphery of the frame.

It was – and is – difficult for those watching to fully absorb that they were witnessing a presidential assassination attempt. And that Donald Trump, while suffering only minor injuries, was blessed to leave Butler alive. And that not everyone had been that lucky.

President Joe Biden, at his weekend retreat house, learned of the attempted killing of his former rival after leaving evening mass. All week, Biden has been under enormous pressure and scrutiny from political friends and foes alike who now doubt his ability to articulate as a president should. But now, as the horrifying implications of the shooting began to sink in, Biden found the right words and struck the right tone.

[ Trump shot in ear at campaign rally in what FBI says was assassination attemptOpens in new window ]

“I have tried to get a hold of Donald, he’s with his doctors. Apparently he is doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly, I hope, when I get back to the telephone. Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It is one of the reasons we have to unite this country. We cannot allow this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this. And so, I want to thank the secret service and all the agencies who have been engaged.

“The idea …. the idea that there’s political violence in America like this is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate. Everybody must condemn it. Everybody. I’ll keep you informed and maybe if I speak to Donald, I’ll let you know that as well.”

Biden sounded shocked, sorrowful. But it was his use of his rival’s Christian name – “Donald”– that registered most strongly. So much poisonous rhetoric has passed between these two men. Until now, the absence of civility had been absolute.

It was later confirmed that they spoke by phone. And if they did manage to speak privately, then America should hope that this latest episode of political bloodlust will cause them both to agree that this frenzied period in American political life just cannot continue on this berserk register.