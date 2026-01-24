US federal agents shoot another person in Minneapolis, says governor Tim Walz

Federal agents block off the scene of a shooting as crowds gather on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty

US federal ​agents have shot another person in ‍Minneapolis, said Minnesota governor Tim Walz, who ‍called for an immediate end to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement ‌operations in the state.

“I just ⁠spoke with the White House ‌after ​another ‍horrific shooting by federal agents this morning,” Mr Walz wrote on social media ⁠platform X. “This is sickening. ⁠The President must ⁠end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, ‍untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Minneapolis officials said they were looking into reports that a man had been shot in ‌south Minneapolis.

“We ‌ask the public to remain calm and avoid ‌the immediate area,” a post by ⁠the City of Minneapolis read.

This comes just over two weeks after Renee Good was shot and killed by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) agent earlier this month in Minneapolis.

On Friday, thousands of demonstrators braved bitter cold to march through the streets of Minneapolis demanding an end to Mr Trump’s immigration crackdown in their city, part of a wider “ICE OUT!” show of defiance that organisers billed as a general strike.

On a day that started with temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees, organisers said as many as 50,000 people took to the streets, a figure that Reuters could not verify, as Minneapolis police did not respond to a request for a crowd estimate. Many demonstrators later gathered indoors at the Target Center, a sports arena with a capacity of 20,000 that was more than half full.

Organisers and participants said scores of businesses across Minnesota closed for the day and workers headed to street protests and marches, which followed weeks of sometimes violent confrontations between Ice agents and protesters opposed to Mr Trump’s surge.

Just a day earlier, US vice-president JD Vance visited Minneapolis in a demonstration of support for Ice officers and to ask local leaders and activists to reduce tensions, saying Ice was carrying out an important mission to detain immigration violators.

In one of the more dramatic protests, local police arrested dozens of clergy members who sang hymns and prayed as they knelt on a road at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in calling for Trump to withdraw the 3,000 federal law enforcement officers sent to the area. – Reuters

