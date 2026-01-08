Details emerge of how close ‘perfectly executed’ Maduro raid came to going wrong for US

US president Donald Trump described the operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro as a “perfectly executed” display of American military power.

But Trump’s account of the audacious raid left out key details that spotlit the risk US troops faced as they approached Maduro’s fortified compound and how close the high-stakes operation came to taking a turn for the worse.

In the early hours of Saturday, US army helicopters skimmed 30 metres above the sea and then over Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, racing toward their target. Their stealthy pathway had been cleared by a US cyberattack that darkened the city, and by radar-evading fighter jets that pounded Venezuela’s Russian-built air defences.

Initially, the helicopters, carrying dozens of Army Delta Force commandos, flew undetected.

But as they approached Maduro’s lair, the aircraft came under fire and shot back. The first helicopter in the assault, a giant twin-rotor MH-47 Chinook, was hit but remained flyable. The flight leader, who also planned the mission and was piloting the Chinook, was struck three times in the leg, said current and former US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Caracas: More than 80 US commandos took part in Saturday's operation to capture Venezuela's president and his wife. Photograph: Jesus Vargas/Getty

As the damaged helicopter struggled to stay aloft and deliver its troops to their target, the success of the entire operation, called Absolute Resolve, involving more than 150 aircraft launched from 20 different land sea bases in the region, hung in the balance.

In his second term, Trump has grown more confident in sending the military on high-stakes missions to achieve complex foreign policy objectives. Asked what he would do if Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s interim leader, resists his administration’s directives, he threatened another raid.

“She will face a situation probably worse than Maduro,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One this week.

[ Venezuelan opposition leader to return ‘as soon as possible’ to contest fresh electionsOpens in new window ]

But Trump’s string of military successes in places such as Iran, Syria and now Venezuela, coupled with his tendency to take big risks, dating back to the earliest days of his real-estate career and multiple bankruptcies, have obscured the downsides of using force in the manner that has increasingly defined his foreign policy.

“You’re operating on a very delicate wire and the risks of failing are huge,” said Seth G Jones, a senior national security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Sometimes there are factors beyond your control.”

US troops prepare to board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Photograph: Warren Zinn/Army Times-Pool/Getty

Those risks of a potentially catastrophic outcome were especially evident in Venezuela as the pilots of the damaged Chinook – one of them seriously wounded – fought to complete their mission.

Would these operators from the US army’s elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment adjust and prevail, as members of the Seal Team 6 raid to capture Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011 did after one of their helicopters clipped a wall and crashed?

Or would the Chinook plummet into a hostile city and become a deadly echo of the Black Hawk helicopter that was shot down in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1993 and ignited a fierce battle in which 18 US troops died and 73 were wounded, at the time the deadliest single engagement for US troops since the Vietnam War?

“Failure of one component of this well-oiled machine would have endangered the entire mission,” Gen Dan Caine, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said only hours after the mission was complete.

Gen Dan Caine: Donald Trump has described the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff as 'fantastic'. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

The Chinook did not crash. The flight leader, with the help of a co-pilot, stuck the landing, disgorged the commandos inside and guided the aircraft back to the warship Iwo Jima off the Venezuelan coast, as search-and-rescue teams and quick-reaction forces outside the country stood ready to zoom in, if needed.

By 2:01am in Caracas, more than 80 Army commandos had piled out of the helicopters, including the damaged Chinook. After an intense firefight with Maduro’s Cuban security detail, the soldiers blew open a door leading to Maduro’s bedroom, where they seized him and his wife as they were trying to escape into a steel-reinforced room.

A fresh wave of helicopters whisked the commandos and their prisoners from the compound, fighting through hostile fire on the way out. By 4:29am, the aircraft were back over water, and later delivered Maduro and his wife to authorities on the Iwo Jima.

CIA director John Ratcliffe, US president Donald Trump and secretary of state Marco Rubio monitor the military operation in Venezuela from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday. Photograph: Molly Riley/The White House/Getty

The flight leader, whom the Pentagon has not identified for security reasons, suffered serious injuries, but is recovering at a hospital in Texas along with one other soldier, the military said Tuesday. Five other service members were treated for injuries and released. Military officials described the flight leader’s actions that night as “heroic”.

The mission also resulted in the deaths of about 40 Venezuelans, in addition to 32 Cubans who were helping to guard Maduro, according to Venezuelan and Cuban officials.

“This was one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history,” Trump proclaimed after all the troops had returned home.

On Wednesday, defense secretary Pete Hegseth alluded to the dangers that the US commandos faced. “It was a contested raid, even with the sophistication that went into it,” he told The Charlie Kirk Show. “It wasn’t until we saw those birds floating out that any of us could really exhale.”

“Not one piece of military equipment was lost,” he noted. “Not one service member was, more importantly, killed.”

Civil defense workers and residents survey the damage to an apartment building in Catia La Mar, outside Caracas, on Saturday after the US military operation in which about 40 Venezuelans and 32 Cubans were killed. Photograph: The New York Times

In his news conference announcing Maduro’s capture, Trump took something of a victory lap, ticking off his recent military successes. He cited the killing of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by Delta Force commandos in 2019; the death of Gen Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, in 2020 from a US drone strike; and the targeting of Iran’s nuclear programme by B-2 bombers in 2025.

“All perfectly executed and done,” Trump said.

To Trump, the military’s past failures were the product of lesser presidential leadership. In his news conference, he alluded to the botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and president Jimmy Carter’s failed attempt in 1980 to rescue the US hostages being held in Iran, which resulted in eight dead US troops.

“You’ve seen some raids in this country that didn’t go so well,” he said. “They were an embarrassment.”

Notably absent from Trump’s list was the death of William Ryan Owens, a navy seal, on a raid against an al-Qaeda offshoot operating in Southern Yemen in 2017. In the aftermath of the mission, some questioned whether it was necessary.

[ Our jailer is gone - but we have been here before. The reality in Venezuela is unchangedOpens in new window ]

At the time, Trump seemed to shift blame to his senior military leaders.

This was “something they wanted to do,” he said. “They came to see me, they explained what they wanted to do, the generals – who are very respected, my generals are the most respected that we’ve had in many decades, I believe. And they lost Ryan.”

Trump quickly soured on many of the military leaders from his first term. “I’ve worked with a lot of generals,” he said after the Venezuela raid. “I worked with some I didn’t like. I worked with some I didn’t respect.”

By contrast, he has described Caine in glowing terms. “This guy is fantastic,” Trump said.

In comparison with diplomacy, which has produced slow and unsatisfying results for Trump in places like Ukraine, military action often produces quick outcomes.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.