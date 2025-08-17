US

Brooklyn shooting: Three people killed and eight wounded, police say

Multiple gunmen open fire inside crowded Brooklyn lounge early on Sunday morning

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Taste of the City lounge in Crown Heights just before 3.30am. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA
Edward Helmore in New York
Sun Aug 17 2025 - 14:58

Three people were killed and eight others wounded when multiple gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Brooklyn hookah lounge and restaurant early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Taste of the City lounge in Crown Heights just before 3.30am, New York police department (NYPD) commissioner, Jessica Tisch, said at a press briefing later Sunday.

The three people who were killed were all men and were all pronounced dead at the scene. Two were aged 27 and 35, and it was not immediately known how old the third person killed was, police said.

Of 11 victims, Ms Tisch added, eight were men and three were women. Their known ages ranged from 27 to 61.

The eight wounded victims – five men and three women – were taken to local hospitals with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

“We have multiple shooters involved in this shooting,” Ms Tisch said Sunday. “We have recovered at least 36 shell casings.”

Officers had recovered one weapon near the scene of the shooting. But investigators had not immediately identified or detained any suspects.

Ms Tisch made it a point to say New York City had registered “the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months in the year … on record”.

Nonetheless, “it’s a terrible thing that’s happened”, she said.

“It’s a terrible shooting,” Ms Tisch said. “There’s no other way to describe it”.

Taste of the City Lounge, located less than a half mile from the historic Brooklyn Museum, pened three years ago and was the scene of another shooting in November 2024. That earlier case was non-fatal.

As of Sunday, there had been more than 270 mass shootings in the US this year – or 1.18 a day, according to the non-partisan Gun Violence Archive. The online resource defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are wounded or killed.

The US’s perennially high rates of such shootings have prompted calls from some in the country for more substantial gun control. But Congress has largely been unable or unwilling to heed those calls. – Guardian

